FULTON — Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world, with a long and stormy relationship with winter.
Fulton author Jim Farfaglia’s new book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York,” will look back on some of the most memorable snowstorms.
Published by Arcadia Publishing, the book will be released Oct. 17.
In 1818, historically remembered as “The Year Without a Summer,” farmers from Hannibal to Cazenovia faced heavy frosts in July and September snowstorms that devastated harvests.
After a series of lake-effect snowstorms in 1936, the Civilian Conservation Corps stationed at Fair Haven State Park switched from building cabins to saving neighboring villagers from running out of food.
Oswego Mayor Vincent Corsall surveyed his city buried in a 1958 storm from a sled pulled by huskies.
With record cold temperatures across the nation and a gas shortage, the Blizzard of ’77 brought crippling snowfall and a struggle to stay warm as the military considered moving its Arctic training from Alaska to Watertown’s Fort Drum.
Farfaglia’s 160-page book discusses these and other memorable snowstorms.
The River’s End Bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St., Oswego, will host the launch of the new book with an event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.
“The book, like my collection of Blizzard of ‘66 stories, is packed with research and personal memories of how hearty central New Yorkers survived some of the most brutal weather of the last 200 years,” Farfaglia said in a launch announcement on his website. “The River’s End program will include a sample of those stories, some storm photographs and my thoughts on why I believe our region tops them all when it comes to enduring winter weather.”
Farfaglia lives in and writes about the history and traditions of central New York. In 2011, after a fulfilling career directing a children’s camp and advocating for youths, Farfaglia transitioned to focusing on his lifelong interest in writing. Splitting his time between poetry and what he calls “story-driven nonfiction,” he also enjoys helping others fulfill their dream of writing a book.
His books include “Nestle in Fulton, New York: How Sweet It Was,” “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake,” and “Pioneers: The Story of Oswego County’s Search and Rescue Team.”
