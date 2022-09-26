OSWEGO — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be launching his latest book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.
Farfaglia’s new book, which releases on Oct. 17, tells the stories of large central New York snowstorms spanning from the late 1700s all the way up to 1980.
The author is no stranger to writing about snow, as “Voices in the Storm: Stories from the Blizzard of ‘66” was published in 2015. Farfaglia said that he was a child when the Blizzard of 1966 brutally hit central New York, and that he has vague memories of the storm. He spoke with others who had survived the storm about their experiences and memories, compiling many stories about them.
Farfaglia decided to write “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” because he wanted to expand upon what was covered in his previous snowstorm book, covering multiple storms in various counties throughout central New York and spanning across different time periods. He said that while doing presentations, people would tell him stories about other snowstorms besides the Blizzard of ’66, which lead to him doing his own research.
Among storms covered in the new book are a heavy snowstorm in Oswego in December 1958 and a large storm in 1936 that hit Fair Haven State Park. The author said that the storm in 1958 shut the city of Oswego down, the mayor’s only option for surveying the city being going out on a sled pulled by Alaskan Huskies. The city received more than 60 inches of snow during that storm, capturing attention statewide.
“The way it hit Oswego, it made news all over New York State,” Farfaglia said. “A Long Island newspaper was reporting on the city of Oswego’s problems during that storm. It’s a pretty big, well-known storm.”
During the storm that hit Fair Haven in 1936, 200 men of the Civilian Conservation Corps were stationed at Fair Haven, as the CCC helped build the Fair Haven State Park during the 1930s.
“An amazing storm came in and closed everything down, and the town of Fair Haven was running out of food,” Farfaglia said. “The CCC crew put together this makeshift toboggan pulled by a tractor. They went to the next town over, which was Red Creek, to get food to save them from possibly running out. It was a pretty dramatic story.”
Farfaglia’s interest in writing about snowstorms comes from his love of snow and experience growing up in an area that gets hit with large storms.
“I just love snow,” Farfaglia said. “There’s something about it. I was born and raised here, but after I graduated college, I moved to Pennsylvania to teach school. I found a school down there that I wanted to work at and I stayed for seven years, and I think we got 10 inches of snow the whole seven years that I was there. There wasn’t a lot of snow and I missed it. It’s something in my blood, and when you survive a lot of winters it sort of becomes part of your year and how you move through the season. I love it and I also think it’s unique to our area.”
There is a chapter dedicated to lake-effect snow, something the author wanted to make sure to include due to its uniqueness, something that’s “so rare in the world,” Farfaglia added.
“We’re one of the few places in the world that gets this kind of snow, so I wanted to research that too, to give the readers an idea of why we get such big storms,” he said.
The new book also contains a chapter about the Blizzard of ’66, as Farfaglia has continued to receive many stories about that particular storm since publishing his book about it. He said that “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” is composed of mostly storytelling, with 80 percent of the book being stories and the other 20 percent being research and data.
“There’s very little in this book about snowfall measurements, inches, or wind velocity,” Farfaglia said. “To me, you can only read that kind of information so much and then it gets boring, so it’s mostly stories. I consider myself a storyteller and I do historical work, so I do research my work and I make sure I try to be as accurate as I can on the facts, but I want the history to be told through stories.”
The book took about two years to be completed, with one year spent researching and conducting interviews and another year spent writing and getting ready for publication. Farfaglia said that he has great respect for the snowplow drivers that stay out in the middle of snowstorms in order to keep roads open, and for meteorologists, who have an especially difficult job in central New York due to its unique weather patterns.
“I interviewed NewsChannel 9 Chief Meteorologist Jim Teske,” Farfaglia said. “I always like to make sure my information is correct and Jim was wonderful. He let me interview him and run some drafts of parts of the book by him just to make sure I had my facts straight. I can’t imagine a tougher job in this part of the world than a meteorologist, because the weather is so unpredictable and people get so mad when a meteorologist is wrong… they do the best job they can but, modern science being what it is, it’s really hard to track lake-effect storms.”
“Voices in the Storm: Stories from the Blizzard of ‘66” has been Farfaglia’s most popular book, which he attributes to readers in his age group being able to connect the stories to their own memories of the storm.
“That was a monumental memory,” Farfaglia said. “We were mostly in our elementary school age, those of us in the baby boomer age, so it was a real strong memory. Everybody I talked to had a story. They didn’t all make it into the book, but they were stories that they remembered, so they deeply connected with it.”
Farfaglia hopes that readers of “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” will enjoy reading the stories in the book and that it will help them learn about the uniqueness of the central New York area.
“I want them to enjoy it and to enjoy reading,” Farfaglia said. “There’s lots of news and lots of things happening that are kind of tough to deal with in our world today. I would love for them to just enjoy the book and enjoy reading the stories of success and survival.”
“Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” will launch at The River’s End Bookstore on Oct. 20. Farfaglia will be at the bookstore to talk about his writing process, tell stories of storms and share information about lake effect snow. The author will be in conversation with City of Oswego Historian Mark Slosek, who will be asking Farfaglia questions about the area’s past major snowstorms. There will also be a question and answer period, and the author will be signing books.
Farfaglia is looking forward to hearing stories from people who attend the event and receiving their feedback. The author said that as writing is an isolated activity, he enjoys opportunities where he gets to gather with others who are also interested in snowstorms.
“Post COVID, I love being with a room of people and sharing some of my history, research and getting feedback and responses,” Farfaglia said. “Being in a room with folks who are interested in hearing about the history of some of our biggest snowstorms, that’s going to be a real treat for me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.