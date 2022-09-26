Jim Farfaglia

OSWEGO — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be launching his latest book, “Historic Snowstorms of Central New York” at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. 

Farfaglia’s new book, which releases on Oct. 17, tells the stories of large central New York snowstorms spanning from the late 1700s all the way up to 1980. 

