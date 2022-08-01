LEN SENECAL

FULTON — Local author Len Senecal will be coming to the Fulton Public Library on Aug. 18 for a book signing.

Senecal is the author of the “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” series, a fantasy middle-grade series that follows a young girl named Mariah as she encounters magical creatures, embarks on adventures and learns more about the mysterious Mr. Tout and his magical forest. 

