FULTON — Local author Len Senecal will be coming to the Fulton Public Library on Aug. 18 for a book signing.
Senecal is the author of the “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” series, a fantasy middle-grade series that follows a young girl named Mariah as she encounters magical creatures, embarks on adventures and learns more about the mysterious Mr. Tout and his magical forest.
“At the beginning it kind of sounds like the ‘Wizard of Oz,’” Senecal said. “In ‘The Uninvited Guest,’ this girl, Mariah, she’s hanging out, she’s working in the garden and it’s horrible, she hates it. Then all of a sudden out of nowhere she hears this voice and it’s an alicorn, which is a winged unicorn with a horn, and the alicorn is calling to her and when that happens the parents are paralyzed. They don’t even know what’s going on, so she decides to ride with this alicorn, she and her dog Willow. She rides on the alicorn and goes into this place which is Mr. Tout’s magical forest.”
The main character of the books is inspired by Senecal’s daughter, Mariah. The series has two companion novels, “The Naughty Gnomes” and “The Snow Maiden Returns,” which were written for Mariah when she was a child, before any of the “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” books.
Senecal said that he is a big fantasy fan, which played a role in his writing. He said that “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” is a world full of various kinds of magic, featuring numerous magical creatures and talking trees and animals.
“Marsh Mayhem,” the third book in the series, is Senecal’s most recent book. Senecal said that he has been writing for most of his life, and that he came up with the concept for “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” back in the early 1990s while he was working as an editor at Image Comics. The story had potential to be turned into a video game, but Senecal decided against it, opting to save the material for a book.
“In the back of my mind I always had this dream that I was going to write a book and it was quite likely going to be a fantasy book,” Senecal said. “I took a course in college at Potsdam that was based around J.R.R. Tolkien and that genre just really spoke to me. Back in the 1980s when I was just out of college, I used to play ’Dungeons and Dragons’ with some of my friends and I created a map of a house I was renting. I created a map of their yard because their yard was beautiful, like something you’d see in ‘Better Homes and Gardens.’ I created this map and played the game a few times and totally forgot about it, and then in the ‘90s when I was working for Image Comics, I was working with a video game company for a little while. I had come up with this concept of ‘Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest’ and I had a pretty good idea of the characters and things like that, and so we were going to develop it into a video game. ... I always envisioned writing a book of ‘Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest,’ and so I didn’t want to have a video game come out before I had written a book.”
Senecal was also an english and journalism teacher at the Fulton City School District for more than two decades, and prior to that wrote for multiple newspapers. He currently resides in Cato, and is originally from Alexandria Bay. He retired from teaching in 2016, and had forgotten about turning “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” into a book until 2020.
Senecal said that he had written a few short stories and had a folder of numerous ideas. He ended up finding the map he had created, and in March 2020 he began writing the first book of the series during the COVID-19 shutdown, “The Uninvited Guest.” As he got further into the novel, he realized that it would not be one book like he initially thought, and decided to write a trilogy. The trilogy quickly expanded into more books, as he did not want to make the length too long for his younger audience.
“I thought it would be three books and I got into the third book, and by the time I got all of the characters where I wanted them to be, I was already at the length of the first two,” Senecal said. “I’m writing really for a younger age group, like a middle school age group … so I wanted to keep my books around a certain length, between (50,000) and 54,000 words. … As I got into the third book I realized it was going to be longer than that and then I started writing what would be the fourth book, and I got up to 90,000 words in that book and still hadn’t finished what I wanted.”
Senecal decided to split what would have been the fourth in the series into two books. The next in the series, “The Violet Hour,” is set to come out in October, followed by “Into the Mystic,” which will be released sometime next year, according to Senecal. The author is already well into the final book of the series and knows how he wants it to end.
Senecal is very familiar with the Fulton Public Library and its staff and is looking forward to visiting for his book signing.
“Caroline Chatterton has been really great about promoting my stuff,” Senecal said. “Several of the other librarians have been really, really great. I thanked a bunch of them in my third book too. … A part of it is just how kind Caroline has been to me and how supportive, and I love to make visits to libraries. I love to be able to talk to kids, who really are my main audience.”
Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton said that Senecal has been very generous, donating his books to the library so that members of the community can borrow them.
“Len and the library have a really great relationship,” Chatterton said. “We really try our best to promote and make accessible local authors’ items, and so when we heard Len had a book that was released recently within this past year, I reached out to him to plan some sort of book signing. … We love supporting our local authors. It’s very important to us.”
Chatterton hopes that the book signing will help increase an interest in Senecal and other local authors.
“I hope (the attendees) will learn a little bit more about Len’s books in general because he’s written several now, so I hope that it kind of encourages people to seek out local authors, see what they have to offer and hopefully read some of his other books as well,” she said.
The book signing will take place at the Fulton Public Library Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. All three books in the “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” series will be available for purchase at the event, as well as the two companion novels.
