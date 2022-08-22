Jim Farfaglia

FULTON — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be at the Fulton Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday for “S’mores and Stories with Jim Farfaglia,” a camp-like event celebrating Camp Hollis and Farfaglia’s recent book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.”

The event’s theme is “a day at camp.” It will feature various camp activities, crafts, games and more, according to Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton. 

