FULTON — Local author Jim Farfaglia will be at the Fulton Public Library at 11 a.m. Saturday for “S’mores and Stories with Jim Farfaglia,” a camp-like event celebrating Camp Hollis and Farfaglia’s recent book, “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake.”
The event’s theme is “a day at camp.” It will feature various camp activities, crafts, games and more, according to Fulton Public Library Director Caroline Chatterton.
“We’re going to have it set up like stations,” Chatterton said. “We’re really trying to mimic a day at camp, so as attendees come in, we’ll split them up into groups and the groups will go to each station. We’ll have boondoggle making at one station, nature walk and crafts at another station, rock painting at another and then we’ll have a sport station where you can do jump rope and hula hoops and play corn hole.”
Following the station activities, s’mores will be offered and Farfaglia will sing and tell stories around a “campfire,” according to Chatterton.
“After the stations, around 12:30 p.m., we’re going to be doing s’mores and we have a little campfire,” Chatterton said. “It’s not a real fire, but Jim is going to be telling some stories and singing some songs around our campfire and we’ll have s’mores that people can make. At this point I’m not sure if they’ll be actual s’mores or if we’re going to kind of do a play on it that’s a little more kid safe, like just some fluff on a graham cracker and some chocolate. I think we’re leaning toward that at this point, but there will be s’mores and there will be stories.”
The event was originally supposed to take place last year but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake” was published last summer, and 2021 also marked the 75th anniversary of Camp Hollis opening.
Farfaglia has a personal connection with Camp Hollis, as he has been involved in the camp for most of his life.
“Camp Hollis has been just about my whole life,” Farfaglia said. “I went there as a camper and I worked my way through college there and then I ended up running the camp for several years before I retired. When I retired in 2010, I started writing about local history and I knew there was going to be an anniversary of the camp coming up. 2021 was the 75th anniversary of the camp’s founding, and so I thought it would be nice to honor the camp with a book.”
Farfaglia co-authored “Camp Hollis: The Origins of Oswego County’s Children’s Camp,” which focused more on photographs and the origins of the camp, according to Farfaglia. The author wanted to write another book about Camp Hollis that gave an overview of the camp’s full history, including later years, camp activities and programs and staff of the camp.
“It’s definitely a complete overview,” Farfaglia said. “Prior to it being a children’s camp, it was a health camp for children at risk of tuberculosis. This was in the 1920s and ‘30s, and so I also cover that history because it was the same site and there would have been no Camp Hollis without that health camp starting first. So it is a complete overview of how that health camp started, why it started, why they chose that location, and then I segue into how it became Camp Hollis, a camp for all kids in Oswego County.”
Copies of “Oswego’s Camp Hollis: Haven by the Lake” will be available for purchase at the event, with a portion of sales benefitting Friends of Camp Hollis.
“There’s a group called Friends of Camp Hollis, which I’m a member of, and that’s a group that raises money to send needy children to camp, because there is a fee associated with going to Camp Hollis,” Farfaglia said. “So I’m going to donate a portion of the sales of the book to the Friends of Camp Hollis. Anybody that buys the book is going to help a kid go to camp next summer.”
Farfaglia said that he is looking forward to seeing families having fun together at the event.
“We’ve really designed this for all ages,” Farfaglia said. “I’m a grandpa now, so I’m going to have my grandkids there. There will be parents, obviously, kids, brothers, sisters, cousins and also just folks who maybe went to camp that maybe don’t have family there now but have fond memories of going to the camp. I’m really looking forward to people interacting together and creating a fun community event, which if you think about it, that’s one of the main goals of camp anyway, is to live in community and enjoy each other’s company.”
Chatterton said the event will be fun and educational for attendees, as well as nostalgic for those who attended Camp Hollis.
“I think it’s going to be a great community event where you can start building relationships and friendships while learning about a local author and a great camp,” Chatterton said. “Some people who come to this may not have known about Camp Hollis. It might be a learning experience for them. It could be just a nostalgic experience for a lot of people who are adults now and they remember their days at camp fondly, and so they get to relive it at the library for a couple of hours.”
“S’mores and Stories” will be held at the Fulton Public Library on Saturday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m.
