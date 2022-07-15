OSWEGO COUNTY — Animal rescue organizations in Oswego County are in need of fosters as they face an unprecedented amount of animal intake.
Prior to the pandemic, in 2019 the Oswego County SPCA had taken in 75 animals, which was a lot for the small foster-based organization, according to President Tanya Semchenko.
Semchenko said that they were expecting an increase during the pandemic but that it was larger than anticipated. The local SPCA took in nearly 200 animals in 2020 and about 300 in 2021.
“We thought things would get better as COVID relented, but it actually got worse because people couldn’t access spay neuter surgeries,” Semchenko said. “People went out during COVID and adopted animals, and that was fantastic. That was great. However, there were people who adopted animals that really didn’t have an understanding of the commitment that goes into an animal, including the vet care which includes spay/neuter and the time commitment.”
During the early stages of the pandemic, only emergency veterinary procedures were being done. Spay/neuter surgeries were not being performed as they were not considered essential veterinary care, which resulted in an increase in the animal population. The Oswego County SPCA has taken in about 200 animals so far in 2022, putting them on track for 400 to 450 by the end of the year.
The SPCA is an all foster-based and donation-based organization. Semchenko said that although the organization has grown a bit since 2019, they are still struggling to keep up with demand.
“Our donation base has increased slightly but it’s not keeping up with the need,” Semchenko said. “We’re an all donation-based organization, so we’re trying to find ways to provide the proper care for these animals, and we know the economy is bad and that is compounding the issues. It’s a nightmare, and you have people surrendering animals to shelters at an alarming rate and shelters are overwhelmed.”
Because the SPCA relies on fosters and does not have a shelter, animals are put on a wait list until a foster home can be found for them. Semchenko said that there are dogs and about 30 cats currently on the wait list, with more cats typically coming in than dogs. The organization also takes in small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs and pet rats.
Semchenko and her team work to find a good fit for an animal and foster, and they currently have a pool of about 25 foster homes. However, fosters are not always active. Semchenko said that those with full-time jobs often foster, and that even fostering one animal per year makes a large impact.
“If you took one animal a year for us, certainly that doesn’t seem like a lot in the public’s eye, but in the eyes of that animal that they’ve taken in and allowed the opportunity to have that fresh start and find its forever home, it’s a wonderful thing,” Semchenko said.
The Oswego County Humane Society has also faced an influx of animals this year. As of halfway through 2022, they have taken in 122 animals. At the halfway point in 2021 they had taken in 88 animals, and 55 halfway through 2020. Oswego County Humane Society Program Director Jess Bullard said that one of the reasons for the increase is that they altered the length of stay for a kitten.
“We’ve updated our process in terms of kittens getting adopted at a younger age,” Bullard said. “It used to be that we adopted them out when they were three months old, but we’ve pushed that to eight weeks old. We’re having kittens around for a shorter amount of time, and then once a cat leaves we could take another one, so our turnaround has been faster.”
Bullard also said that when people went from being at home a majority of the time during the pandemic to returning to work full time, it caused separation anxiety or attachment issues in some pets, leading to behavioral changes that owners weren’t prepared for or didn’t know how to manage.
The local Humane Society currently has fewer than 10 fosters, none of them being able to take in dogs currently. Bullard said that they often have to keep cats at their office until they are adopted or moved into a foster home. Twelve cats are staying there currently.
The Humane Society does not have a wait list and will refer people to other local organizations, such as breed specific rescues. They also work in conjunction with the Oswego County SPCA. Bullard said that the two organizations communicate with each other about situations and try to assist each other when they can. The Humane Society offers a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for those of low income, and has often done the procedure for SPCA animals as well.
“Working with them has been very valuable in that based on their experience alone, their knowledge base is just wonderful to kind of tap into and just be like ‘I have a question’ but also to be able to work for our community together,” Bullard said. “It’s all very satisfying because we all have the same goal.”
Fosters are asked to provide a safe, healthy environment for the animals, but do not have financial responsibility for them. Both the Humane Society and the SPCA provide their fosters with all of the supplies they’ll need for the animal and pay for any veterinary expenses.
Those interested in fostering can call the Oswego County SPCA at 315-297-4900 or visit their website at https://www.oswegocountyspca.org/. The SPCA also holds office hours on Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. at its Fulton office, located in the basement of State Street United Methodist Church at 357 State St.
The Oswego County Humane Society can be reached at 315-207-1070 and is hosting a foster workshop for anyone interested in learning more about the program. Current fosters will be at the event to share their experiences, and the workshop will be held on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. at its office, located at 29 W. Seneca St. in Oswego.
