A woman facing a murder charge in the death of her son could spend decades in prison over new accusations that she stole more than $13,000 in government benefits intended for her son.
A federal grand jury has indicted Lisa Waldron, 43, of Palermo, with 11 counts of theft of government property and 14 counts of Supplemental Security Income fraud.
Waldron has not yet appeared in federal court to answer the charges in the indictment, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.
If convicted of all the charges, however, Waldron could theoretically face more prison time from them than she could the murder charge she’s already facing.
Each count of theft of government property carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, though there is no mandatory minimum sentence. Supplemental Security Income fraud carries a statutory maximum sentence of five years and a maximum fine of $250,000. Her actual sentence if convicted will depend on numerous factors such as sentencing guidelines.
From January 2020 to April 2021, Waldron is accused of misusing Social Security benefits intended for her son, 17-year-old Jordan Brooks. She is also accused of stealing his monthly benefits after Brooks died, from June 2021 to April 2022.
Police have said that Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, died on May 9, 2021, as a result of sepsis and malnutrition. He weighed just 55 pounds, the average weight of a child half his age. Investigations found that Brooks had numerous open and bleeding sores on his body as well as an exposed tailbone and a hip implant that was visible through his skin.
A report by the state Office of Children and Family Services accused Social Services of mishandling reports of abuse and neglect, failing to follow through on many of the allegations against Brooks’ parents.
Waldron and her husband, Anthony Waldron, 46, of Palermo, were initially charged in March with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. They were arraigned in July on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
They were released in July on bail and electronic monitoring.
Anthony Waldron, who was Brooks’ stepfather, plans to go to trial next year, his lawyer has said. A trial date for Lisa Waldron has not been set.
