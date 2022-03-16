UPDATE: Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m.
Lisa Waldron and Anthony Waldron were arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court on Wednesday. Both pled not guilty to all three charges.
Both were remanded to the Oswego County Jail. District Attorney Greg Oakes requested that Lisa Waldron’s bail be set at $10,000, insurance bond of $20,000 or a partially secured bond of $40,000 at 10 percent. Oakes requested Anthony Waldron’s bail be set at $20,000, $40,000 insurance bond or $100,000 partially secured bond at 10 percent.
Anthony Waldron’s bond was set higher due to not cooperating and “colorful language” said to deputies, according to Oakes. A “be on the lookout” was set for Anthony Waldron as well. While the defense objected the higher amount, requesting a release on Anthony Waldron’s own recognizance, claiming he wasn’t a flight risk, the court set the bail at Oakes’ request.
It was unknown as of press time whether either posted bail.
Lisa Waldron waived her right to a preliminary hearing and is due back in court April 4 at 5 p.m. at the Palermo Town Court. Anthony Waldron did not waive his preliminary hearing and is due back in court Tuesday, March 22, at 9 a.m. at the Palermo Town Court.
Oakes did not comment on the case after the arraignment was finished.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. The original story can be found below.
PALERMO — Two parents of a physically disabled 17-year-old child who died in May 2021 have been arrested and charged in their son’s death, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The child’s mother, Lisa Waldron, and stepfather, Anthony Waldron, were arrested today (March 16) and charged with alleged second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person after deputies discovered the child, who had cerebral palsy, unresponsive in his home on May 9, 2021, according to the press release.
The child was transported to an area hospital were he was pronounced dead soon after, the press release stated.
Officials said the child was found to be severely underweight with bedsores covering a significant portion of his body in the post-mortem examination.
An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office that included interviews with the child’s teachers, doctors, parents and physical and occupational therapists, according to the release.
Past records were obtained from medical institutions, schools and other agencies involved in the child’s care. A medical examiner’s report was finalized in February that named the manner of death as homicide caused in part by infection and malnutrition, according to the release.
