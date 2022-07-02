OSWEGO — The parents of a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy have been indicted on charges, including an additional murder charge, according to court documents obtained by The Palladium-Times
Jordan Brooks’ mother, Lisa Waldron, and his stepfather Anthony Waldron were indicted June 24 in Oswego County by a grand jury on charges including second-degree murder, a newly added offense.
District Attorney Gregory Oakes cited “a depraved indifference to human life,” under the circumstance for the murder charge brought against the Waldrons. Oakes also added a first-degree assault charge, court documents listed.
Both were initially arrested and charged in March 2021 with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, according to prior reporting from The Palladium-Times.
Anthony and Lisa Waldron pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
On May 9, 2021, authorities found Brooks unresponsive in his home. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed on Brooks determined he was only 55 pounds at the time of his death and had bedsores, exposing bone in some areas. His cause of death was listed as malnutrition and sepsis.
An investigation conducted by the sheriff’s department included interviews with Brooks’ teachers, doctors, parents and physical and occupational therapists. Records from medical institutions, schools and other agencies were also obtained.
Investigators heard multiple statements from school staff and others who said they had called Child Protective Services on multiple occasions after making startling observations of Brooks’ hygiene and health.
A CPS agent had come to the school one time to interview Brooks and another time at his home in the presence of his parents, staff told investigators.
Several staff members said Brooks would come to school having urinated through toddler diapers and off-brand pull-ups, which would leak through the pad of his wheelchair cushion, soaking it with urine.
In the days leading up to his death, Brooks was participating in virtual sessions, where he appeared frail and as if he were losing weight, said school staff. His attendance for virtual classes was spotty and sometimes he would not turn his camera on.
A finalized medical examiner’s report named the manner of death a homicide in February 2021.
Brooks’ death also spurred a call for an investigation into Oswego County’s Department of Social Services over the handling of reports about Brooks from teachers and others involved in his care. County legislators also called for another investigation on how to improve DSS, especially in response to Brooks’ death.
The DSS investigation will be conducted by Saratoga Springs attorney Scott Iserman. However, the legislature will not launch the investigations until the criminal case against the Waldrons is complete.
The second investigation was delegated to financial services firm The Bonadio Group, which will cost the county $115,000.
During that time, County Legislature Minority Leader Frank Castiglia Jr. made a motion to call for the resignation of DSS Commissioner Stacy Alvord, but the motion was voted down.
Alvord told the Palladium-Times in an exclusive interview back in March the department takes full responsibility for not ensuring the needs of Brooks were met and that, perhaps, DSS was too trusting of Lisa Waldron.
“We relied on Mrs. Waldron’s statements and trusted that she would seek the appropriate treatment for her son if his condition worsened,” she stated during the interview. “My heart breaks for all those who cared for and loved Jordan and we are doing all we can to assure this never happens again.”
An arraignment date for the Waldrons has not yet been announced.
