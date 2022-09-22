Popeyes KFC war

A small “sign war” began between KFC and Popeyes on the east side of Oswego after Popeyes officially opened on Monday. But it appears business is back to normal now.

 Photos provided

OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego.

Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.

