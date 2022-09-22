top story Let the sign wars begin: chicken joints jokingly spar off with arrival of Popeyes BY XIANA FONTNO xfontno@palltimes.com Sep 22, 2022 Sep 22, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A small “sign war” began between KFC and Popeyes on the east side of Oswego after Popeyes officially opened on Monday. But it appears business is back to normal now. Photos provided Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OSWEGO — Two fast-food restaurants brought their best jokes to the sign post this week to mark the arrival of Popeyes in Oswego.Popeyes and KFC officially declared a sign war Monday, while the Louisiana style chicken joint celebrated its grand opening in Oswego. The friendly battle soon went viral.It all started with KFC extending a warm welcome. Popeyes wittingly replied, “Thanks KFC, we will take it from here.”The sign battle didn’t end there. KFC was quick to rebound with “A colonel doesn’t bow to a sailor,” shortly after. However by Thursday, it seemed the “war” had come to an end and it was business as usual after the fact.Management from Popeyes told The Palladium-Times it was all in good fun between both restaurants’ management.Popeyes celebrated its grand opening Monday with a ribbon cutting. The restaurant is handled by Franchisee Laddi Singh and his brother Rana Kaknia. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now OCSD hopes to create ‘daily habit’ of reading with Read to Them initiative Latest e-Edition September 22, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCourt documents allege Oswego man attacked at Harborview Square Apartments, seeks compensation for damages‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefrontOswego County man jailed for failure to pay over $8,000 in back child supportLorena J. SovaPopeyes celebrates opening with ribbon cutting, donation to children’s museumDavid J. ThomasReports show more details from oil spill at Oswego Harbor PlantSherri Lynn MatottDiana J. FoxJoanne Irwin ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BEDROOM apartment, 66 W 9th, Oswego, heat and water Cars BAJA OUTLAW 1998 Jobs HELP NEEDED. Girl to do house cleaning when needed. Village Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
