FULTON — Jessica Shepard, a lifelong Fulton-Volney resident, was appointed earlier this month to fill a vacancy on the Fulton Common Council.
Mayor Deana Michaels named Shepard, 37, to fill out the term of 4th Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst who, according to the mayor, resigned due to health reasons. Shepard will serve for the remainder of this year. An election for the seat will be held in November.
“Jessica is running an uncontested race in the 4th Ward,” Michaels said Friday. “My decision to appoint her was to give her the opportunity to learn the job so she is able to deliver the highest level of support to her constituents and make educated decisions in the best interest of the taxpayers.”
Shepard has a bachelor’s degree in public justice from SUNY Oswego and was previously a 10-year advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault before settling into a career in real estate over the past five years. She is the mother of three boys.
“I wasn’t anticipating this,” she said in a recent interview. “I got a call one night (from a member of the city’s Republican Committee) who said, ‘Hey, what do you think about being a politician?’ and I was like ‘What?’ He said, ‘Oh, just come down and meet everybody, and we’ll talk.’
“Well, before I left that meeting, I was endorsed by the Republican Party. So, that’s pretty much how it happened. I’m not a politician. I don’t have a background in politics, but I knew I wanted to do something in the community. I don’t know if I wanted to jump right into this, but here I am.
“I’m really excited,” she continued. “There’s a lot of new people running, and I’m really excited to just get fresh eyes on Fulton. Things need to change, and I think we need a generation that can see that change, so, let’s all come in together, like-minded and make things happen.
“After talking to Marissa (Hanlon, Republican-endorsed candidate for mayor) and everybody else that’s running, I was like, yeah, let’s do this.”
Fulton’s 4th Ward begins at Broadway (State Route 3) and runs south to the city’s border with Volney, all east of the Oswego River.
No Republican is running against her and no other candidate has filed to run.
“I feel like the city’s turned stagnant,” she concluded, “and I don’t know why, but I’m going to find out, and hopefully we can start seeing some real change. And if we get a new council in, hopefully we can all just work well together to make things happen. We need a fresh team and everyone working together trying to push things in the right direction. That’s what we’re all hoping for.”
