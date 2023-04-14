Jessica Shepard

Jessica Shepard

FULTON — Jessica Shepard, a lifelong Fulton-Volney resident, was appointed earlier this month to fill a vacancy on the Fulton Common Council.

Mayor Deana Michaels named Shepard, 37, to fill out the term of 4th Ward Councilor Ethan Parkhurst who, according to the mayor, resigned due to health reasons. Shepard will serve for the remainder of this year. An election for the seat will be held in November.

Recommended for you