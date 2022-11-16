OSWEGO — Frederick Leighton Elementary School will not be repurposed. Members of the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted 5-1 against the measure on Tuesday, following months of presentations explaining the viability of the move, as well as several meetings with members of the community.
The vote came after an hour-long community public input section of impassioned — if not always accurate — commentary from parents in the Oswego City School District (OCSD), union leaders, and students themselves.
The possibility of closing down Leighton, repurposing the building and diverting students toward other elementary schools in the district is a suggestion proposed by education consultants. The proposal was part of a study that was commissioned by OCSD to plan for future decline in enrollment, as well as the district’s overall financial health, compiled by Castallo and Silky, a central New York education consulting firm.
Other recommendations include ensuring enrollment data is updated annually so data-driven decisions can be made, developing a facility planning committee to create and monitor a long-term facility plan for the district, and considering the fiscal implications of any potential capital project.
Savings from repurposing the elementary school would be around $1.9 million, according to the study.
Repurposing the facility has been seen as a solution to larger issues of increasing yearly expenditures and their unsustainability, as well as declining enrollment, for years.
“We have 1,500 fewer students than we had 20 years ago,” Superintendent Mathis Calvin III explained at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting. He added there have been efforts to analyze and reference the Castallo and Silky recommendations with the findings of 12 other studies from the last decade that suggest declining enrollments and increased expenses.
“Current projections are worse than they were in 2012,” Calvin said. “The situation is not getting better, it is getting worse. Whatever decision (the Board) thinks is best for our district, we will work diligently with parents and staff and we will make it happen.”
Some Board members said they still had some concerns regarding data. Board member Pamela Dowd said that while there is a declining enrollment, some of the data suggests lower enrollment in the last 10 years for grades K-6th has been somewhat overstated.
“We have lost 11 students per year in the last 10 years for K-6th (grade),” she said. “I don’t think that merits repurposing.”
Enrollment, Calvin said, is important to the district because of state aid, which he noted is dependent on the number of students in the district. As of Oct. 17, the district had 3,641 students, counting students in the universal Pre-K (UPK) programs offered by the district.
Although there is limited data, live birth statistics in the region are not encouraging. Projections provided by the district for the next two school years of kindergarten are indicative of a mostly declining number of live births since 2007. During that timespan, the district recorded its highest number of live births, 338. In 2019, that number sat at 259.
Class sizes and spaces were also a matter of concern for community members and Board of Education members.
Robin Tryon, a teacher at Kingsford Park Elementary for the last 17 years, said teachers working on electives and extracurricular activities should be assured of a place to fulfill said activities.
“I do not support filling every nook and cranny of the KPS building with classrooms if it means teachers in arts and culture do not have a home or workplace of their own,” she said. “Absorbing several sections from Leighton would displace teaching assistants and teaching aides who would be pushed to already crowded spaces.”
Tryon believes the move would fill classes with 20 or more students, adding 18 students per class is what the district should be aiming for.
“Scheduling is already tight and does not lend itself for flexibility,” Tryon said. “We have a shortage of dedicated experienced teachers and an exodus of a handful of our best would have a negative impact on our community.”
In response, Calvin said the district has about 78 spaces that could be repurposed for instruction. Class sizes at OCSD, he said, are some of the lowest in the area. Only the districts in Pulaski, Hannibal, and Sandy Creek show smaller class sizes in Oswego County.
Other members of the community criticized the district for a perceived lack of transparency. Although the information on the repurposing of Leighton, alongside aggregation of community input, has been present on the district’s website, union leaders lamented the exclusion of teacher input on the decision.
Jennifer Cahill, a leader of the Oswego Classroom Teachers Association (OCTA), said she spoke for 186 OCTA members in saying workers did not anticipate the vote on Leighton to occur so soon.
“We believed the district leadership would meet with the teaching staff at each building in order to deliver the specifics of how such a district change would impact the children and learning environment at each school,” she said. “The staff at Charles E. Riley, Fitzhugh Park, and Kingsford never received a visit or an opportunity to hear about the redistricting plan thus far.”
Cahill said there was an internal poll among teachers in which 83 percent said they did not support the closure of the school. She added 13 percent said they’d remain neutral because they lacked further information to make a decision.
Superintendent Calvin said the district makes decisions with the input of all its stakeholders.
Ultimately, for Board President Lisa Glidden, something is going to have to change at some point.
“If we want to be efficient, it is recommended we do something different,” she said. “We are a large school district and we don’t actually have a lot of neighborhood schools.”
Members of the community noted that students may not be able to participate in pre- or post-school day activities due to having to travel to schools outside of their area.
“A lot of our kids cannot do that right now,” Glidden said. “I don’t know why we assume we cannot solve that problem.”
Glidden said the solutions to those issues could be to run shuttles or early bus routes.
“We need to consider that this is not going away,” she concluded.
