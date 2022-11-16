Leighton Elementary

Leighton Elementary School won’t be repurposed after the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted against the recommendations provided by education consultants.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Frederick Leighton Elementary School will not be repurposed. Members of the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted 5-1 against the measure on Tuesday, following months of presentations explaining the viability of the move, as well as several meetings with members of the community.

The vote came after an hour-long community public input section of impassioned — if not always accurate — commentary from parents in the Oswego City School District (OCSD), union leaders, and students themselves.

