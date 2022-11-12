Leighton Veterans Day

Pictured are recognized veterans standing for the Pledge of Allegiance during the beginning of the ceremony at Leighton Elementary.

OSWEGO — Frederick Leighton Elementary recently invited area veterans to participate in a morning Veterans Day ceremony where they received certificates of appreciation from their children, grandchildren, faculty members, and loved ones.

Students from Oswego Middle School’s Con Brio sang the national anthem, while members of the Leighton Elementary Student Council read information about each of the branches of the United States armed forces.

