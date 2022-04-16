OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators unanimously approved legislation Thursday that would widen the income thresholds for low-income senior residents of the county, as well as qualified county residents with disabilities, to receive property tax breaks.
The local laws approved by the legislature would allow the county to raise the income ceiling for low-income residents to receive said property tax breaks beyond $29,900.
Under this new income scale, property owners 65 and older, as well as qualified county residents facing a disability, registering a yearly income of $29,000 or less are eligible for a 50 percent exemption.
Based on the sliding scale for this tax benefit, both groups receive a diminished tax break the higher the household income they register. The highest income threshold that qualifies for this benefit is $37,400, which yields a 5 percent exemption on residents’ property tax bills
The prior income ceiling for this tax benefit for both groups was set at $16,025 per household for a 50 percent exemption, sliding down to a 5 percent exemption for households with a maximum income of $24,425.
Fulton Common Council member Larry Macner, R-6th Ward, was the lone speaker at the public hearing for the local law regarding tax benefits for senior citizens.
“I speak in opposition of this proposed resolution because I believe it should include all seniors,” Macner said. “I believe something could be thought of to make this fair and equitable for all seniors over 65, regardless of income.”
In the past, Legislature Chairman James Weatherup, R-Central Square, has said the new income thresholds for seniors would add another 2,479 low-income senior households to the list of county residents who receive this benefit.
Legislature Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, proposed a different plan that would include all seniors regardless of income level.
Under Castiglia’s plan, residents ages 65-69 would receive a 5 percent exemption, residents within the ages of 70-74 would receive a 10 percent exemption, and residents in the 75-79 age group would receive a 20 percent exemption. For residents in the age range between 80-85, Castiglia’s amendment would secure a 25 percent property tax exemption, while residents 85 and older would receive a 50 percent exemption on their property tax bill.
“A lot of the times you find senior citizens who are still working so they can pay their bills,” Castiglia. “That is why their income level is higher and they won’t be able to take advantage of the discount.”
The exemptions are set by the state, County Attorney Rich Mitchell said, and therefore cannot be set in a way that resembles Castiglia’s plan.
Both proposed local laws include other options, such as allowing for unreimbursed medical expenses to be excluded as income for the purpose of applying for the exemption.
“In the past, all sources of income were considered,” said Legislator David Holst, R-Williamstown, who chairs the legislature’s Government, Courts and Consumer Affairs Committee. “As a result, pensions and Social Security payments often ‘priced out’ many senior households and made them ineligible.”
The changes brought forth by these laws will take effect next year. Qualified households need to apply by March 1, 2023 to see the change on their assessment rolls beginning July 1. When county tax bills come out the following January, they will then reflect the exemption.
Households with qualifying seniors and people with disabilities already receiving the exemption still need to reapply annually, but the new exemption values will apply to them automatically upon renewal in 2023.
