Connolly and Lombardi

Paul Connolly and Louis Lombardi 

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature is expected to appoint a contractor and political newcomer to fill a vacant seat in its chambers and finalize the appointment of the county’s public defender when it meets Thursday.

Paul Connolly, 56, of the town of Oswego, said Monday that he has long been involved in the community but only recently became involved in politics.

Recommended for you