OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature is expected to appoint a contractor and political newcomer to fill a vacant seat in its chambers and finalize the appointment of the county’s public defender when it meets Thursday.
Paul Connolly, 56, of the town of Oswego, said Monday that he has long been involved in the community but only recently became involved in politics.
He joined the Oswego Town Republican Committee a few months ago and helped knock on doors to get his feet wet. He said he planned to run for a seat in the legislature in the future and but was surprised when he was approached about filling the newly vacant seat for the 20th District.
Oswego Town Republican Committee Chair Robert Malone Jr. said the committee had voted to endorse Connolly to fill the seat.
“That came up quicker than I anticipated,” Connolly said. “This all just happened out of nowhere.”
The seat opened up with the resignation in April of Tim Stahl, who had represented the 20th District, which includes the town of Oswego, since 2016. Stahl resigned to take a job as director of the county’s Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.
Connolly said he has known Stahl for a long time and is excited about the prospect of succeeding him in the legislature. Connolly has a wife and two adult sons and owns PJC Contracting and Landscaping, which does landscaping, property maintenance and snowplowing.
He believes job creation and economic development related to Micron Technology’s investment to build a massive semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay should continue to be focuses of the legislature. Connolly also acknowledged he has a lot to learn and said he would do his best to get up to speed on pending issues and keep constituents informed.
“I’m going to help as much as I can where I can,” he said.
If appointed by the legislature Thursday, Connolly will still have to be elected to his own two-year term in November. He has already filed paperwork to run in the general election. The job pays $15,170 a year.
The legislature is also expected on Thursday to officially appoint Louis Lombardi as Oswego County’s first public defender.
County lawmakers had approved a professional services contract with Lombardi in March at a rate of $706 a day to give him time to close his law practice and relocate from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to meet the job’s residency requirement.
Lombardi has spent about 25 years as a lawyer and before that had a 20-year career with the New York Police Department, rising to the rank of captain.
Oswego County decided in 2021 to use money from the state to create a public defender’s office, but the process dragged on more than a year as it struggled to get the office off the ground.
If appointed, Lombardi will have to be reappointed to a full two-year term next year. His annual salary will be $197,761.
That would make him the highest paid county employee behind District Attorney Greg Oakes, whose salary is mandated by the state to mirror that of county court judges.
