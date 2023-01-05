OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature has retained its chairman for another year while electing a new legislator to serve as vice chair.
Legislator James Weatherup, R-Central Square, received a standing ovation from his fellow lawmakers after being elected chairman for the fifth year in a row at the legislature’s organizational meeting Thursday.
Legislator Marc Greco, R-Fulton, was then elected to his first term as vice chair. Supreme Court Judge Greg Gilbert swore in both men.
Weatherup, 65, has served as chairman since 2019 and has been credited with shepherding the county through the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously served as town supervisor in Hastings and has represented District 9 in the legislature since 2014.
Outside of government, Weatherup has worked for two decades for Pair Gain Communications, in Cicero. The company specializes in commercial telecommunications. Weatherup is also a founding member of the Square Valley Trailblazers Snowmobile Club.
Greco, a retired police officer, owned a fruit farm in the area until he sold it in 2021. He replaced Legislator Linda Lockwood, R-Volney, who did not run for reelection for vice chair.
Legislator Paul House, R-Hastings, was formally announced as the new majority leader. He replaced Legislator Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego. House is a longtime farmer and independent petroleum trucker.
Laurie Mangano-Cornelius, R-Oswego, was selected to continue serving as the Republican majority whip.
Legislator Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, will continue to serve as minority leader of the chamber’s two-person Democratic caucus. Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, who was not present Thursday, will continue to serve as minority whip.
The legislature reappointed the seven members of the board of the Oswego County Industrial Development Agency. Castiglia voiced opposition because the board had two Republican legislators on it and no Democrats. He argued that the board should have one Republican and one Democrat from the legislature.
The legislature also designated The Palladium-Times and the Oswego County Weeklies as its official newspapers for announcements.
The legislature passed a final resolution waiving civil service testing fees for 2023 as part of the county’s efforts to boost recruitment to fill vacant positions.
