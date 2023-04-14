OSWEGO — County employees will receive stipends worth up to $2,500, an acknowledgement of the sacrifices they made during the COVID-19 pandemic and of the crushing impact inflation has had on the county’s lowest-paid workers.
The Oswego County Legislature voted 20-0 on Thursday to use $2.3 million of the county’s internal American Rescue Plan Act fund to pay out the stipends to 1,000 county employees.
Several legislators spoke in favor of the measure before the vote Thursday, noting that discussions about employee stipends had begun almost as soon as the county received its share of ARPA money but that working out the logistics had taken longer than intended.
Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said that while he believed county workers deserved the stipends, it amounted to putting a bandage on the larger problem of retaining employees. Castiglia has been outspoken in calling for pay increases for county workers, especially those positions paid less than in neighboring counties.
“We can’t keep losing people and having them on public assistance,” he said, referencing county employees who qualify for some of the benefits they help administer. “They’re getting a stipend that will help them this year, but it won’t help them feed their kids in two years.”
After the stipend resolution passed, applause broke out in the chamber.
County employees have regularly attended legislature meetings and during public comment periods described being overworked, exhausted and struggling financially. They howled in December when legislators voted themselves a 6% pay raise.
Employees active on the county payroll on April 13, 2023, will receive a $1,000 stipend payment during the next payroll period. Employees who worked during the declared state of emergency, which ran from March 7, 2020, to Sept. 12, 2022, will get another $500 pandemic compensation stipend. Part-time employees would get $500 and $250, respectively. All county employees active on the payroll on July 1, 2024, will also receive a $1,000 recruitment/retention stipend payment; part-time workers will get $500.
Seasonal workers, elected officials and employees covered by the county’s management compensation plan are excluded from receiving stipends.
Other resolutions passed during Thursday’s legislature meeting include:
ARPA funds
Some $556,790 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money was approved for six organizations. Harborfest had been recommended to receive $60,000 by the county ARPA Taskforce but during a committee meeting last week a scheduling fluke killed funding for the nonprofit.
The committee had a quorum but requires a majority of its seven members to approve resolutions. Two legislators were on vacation and missed the meeting. And Legislator Paul House, R- Hastings, had another county meeting that he said he didn’t know would run late. He arrived about 10 minutes after the vote.
Legislator Marie Schadt, D-Minetto, voted no, which meant the resolution failed even though three of the four legislators present voted in favor.
The six ARPA recipients include the Oswego YMCA and the village of Pulaski, which each got $150,000. The Early Childhood Alliance received $121,290. Midway Drive-In in Minetto received $90,000. The Lacona VFW and Invogue Salon got $30,000 and $15,500, respectively.
Firefighter/Ambulance worker exemption
Legislators passed a resolution setting a public hearing on Local Law No. 2 of 2023 for May 11, at 2 p.m. in the County Office Building in Oswego.
The law would give volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% break on their property tax assessments as part of a larger effort to recruit and retain volunteer first responders.
Statewide, there are 20,000 fewer volunteer firefighters today than two decades ago and many departments are struggling to maintain minimum staffing and routinely rely on mutual aid assistance to respond to emergencies.
Applicants would have to be enrolled members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service with at least five years of qualifying service. They would be required to live in Oswego County and reside within their organization’s service area.
The property must be the applicant’s primary residence. It would apply to assessment rolls beginning March 1, 2024.
Countywide infrastructure study
Lawmakers OK’ed funding for an extensive study to examine the county’s water and sewer assets and assess if it is realistic to create a countywide infrastructure authority.
The resolution they approved funds a $120,000 capital project to examine all of the county’s existing municipal water and wastewater assets. New York State has awarded the county $60,000 for the study. The other $60,000 in matching funds is available from the county’s Economic Development and Efficiency Fund.
The feasibility study will gather the data necessary for considering a countywide infrastructure entity. It will also help advise options for potentially establishing a countywide infrastructure authority or other similar entity.
A 2017 infrastructure analysis report commissioned by the county identified sewer system limitations as “the greatest barrier to future economic growth, creation of jobs, and expansion of the tax base in Oswego County.” Infrastructure development has taken on increased urgency with the announcement last year by Micron that it planned to invest billions of dollars in building a massive semiconductor manufacturing plant in Clay.
DSS budget modifications
Several resolutions were approved allowing the Department of Social Services to use unspent money from salaries to pay for overtime, legal fees, and stationary and office furniture.
DSS, which has struggled with hiring and retention, has about $200,000 a month in unspent money from salaries for unfilled positions.
One of the resolutions passed will transfer $54,000 to cover legal fees for the rest of the year. DSS has four attorneys, but it hasn’t been able to hire a fifth attorney and has had to rely on the services of a per-diem attorney to pick up the slack. Staffing shortages have caused problems in the Accounting and Child Support units as well. Overtime will be needed for existing workers until new staff can be hired.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, stationery costs have increased for DSS. The cost of envelopes has doubled and printed checks have increased 20%. The agency uses a significant number of envelopes with the county logo and prints checks for everything from rent payments to guardianship cases. State and federal reimbursements will cover all but $5,700. The final resolution allows DSS to replace 96 damaged or worn out office chairs at its building in Mexico.
Union contract agreement
Legislators voted to accept a new contract with the union representing sheriff’s deputies. The previous agreement had expired at the end of 2022.
The county and Sheriff’s Silver Star Association reached a tentative agreement on March 8, 2023. It includes 3% hourly rate increase for 2023, 2024 and 2025.
