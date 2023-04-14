OSWEGO — County employees will receive stipends worth up to $2,500, an acknowledgement of the sacrifices they made during the COVID-19 pandemic and of the crushing impact inflation has had on the county’s lowest-paid workers.

The Oswego County Legislature voted 20-0 on Thursday to use $2.3 million of the county’s internal American Rescue Plan Act fund to pay out the stipends to 1,000 county employees.

