OSWEGO — Amid one of the most challenging hiring environments in recent memory, county lawmakers are asking an expert to tell them if county workers should be paid more and how much it might cost.
The Oswego County Legislature voted Thursday to spend $36,000 for the Burke Group, of Rochester, to conduct a compensation study to help with retaining and recruiting workers.
The consulting firm will conduct a survey of salaries for all positions using local and regional labor markets as well as comparable counties with similar industries, cost of living and labor market competition. The data will be analyzed to determine if and how salary scales should be adjusted to remain competitive.
They will make recommendations for salary ranges for each position grade and if positions are appropriately graded.
The survey comes as inflation and a competitive labor market have pushed wages up, while pay for many county workers, especially the lowest paid, have remained stagnant.
Tax exemption for firefighters, ambulance workers
The legislature also voted to allows volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers to apply for a 10% break on their property tax assessments as part of a larger effort to recruit and retain volunteer first responders.
Applicants will have to be enrolled members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service with at least five years of qualifying service and are required to live in Oswego County and reside within their organization’s service area.
Legislature seat filled, public defender appointed
The legislature made two appointments Thursday.
It appointed Paul Connolly to fill the seat for the 20th District that was recently vacated by Tim Stahl, who resigned to take a job as director of the county’s Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning. Connolly, 56, of the town of Oswego, is a contractor and political newcomer. He plans to run for his own full two-year term this fall.
Legislators also appointed Louis Lombardi as Oswego County’s first public defender.
They had approved a professional services contract with Lombardi in March to give him time to close his law practice and relocate from Bellefonte, Pennsylvania, to meet the job’s residency requirement. Lombardi has spent about 25 years as a lawyer and before that had a 20-year career with the New York Police Department.
Real estate mishap
Legislators also cleaned up a property error by approving a resolution to accept title from the Oswego County Land Bank of a property at 2744-48 U.S. Route 11, in Mexico, and convey a portion of it to Gregory Paskell.
Body scanner for county jail
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office received approval to use a $100,000 state grant and an additional $62,000 from the county to purchase a full body scanner for the county jail.
Proponents say that the machines are less intrusive than traditional methods of detecting contraband, such as pat-downs and strip searches, and do a better job of detecting prohibited items on individuals.
