OSWEGO — County lawmakers have created a sustainable energy loan program, approved a new round of stimulus money and OK’d capital projects to build a disc golf course, buy new equipment for the Highway Department and replaced a bridge.
At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Oswego County Legislature passed Local Law No. 1, which creates a sustainable energy loan program, (Open C-PACE) in Oswego County.
Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing programs use authority given to a municipality to offer financing for property owners to fund energy efficiency and renewable energy projects on existing commercial structures. The financing allows the owner to make improvements without having to make a large upfront investment.
All municipalities in the state are eligible to join the Energy Improvement Corp. (EIC)’s Open C-PACE program. EIC is a New York state nonprofit that operates the program. Cayuga, Madison and Onondaga counties already participate in the program.
The legislature approved a sixth round of COVID-19 stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Six projects, totaling $294,204, were funded. Recipients include Bridie Manor, Liberty Resources, Mark’s Automotive, Hardwood Transformations, the Pulaski Farmers’ Market and Desens House. The county has now distributed nearly $6 million with more to come.
The Department of Social Services (DSS) received approval for a budget modification increasing overtime for its Assistance Programs unit, which processes applications for benefits such as temporary assistance, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid and the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP).
In a memo, DSS said that the Assistance Programs unit has five vacant social welfare examiner positions and that its staff has been working extra hours and, in some cases, overtime to meet the demands created by increased applications and unfilled positions. One of the vacant positions will be filled this month and two more will be filled in March.
DSS said it is working to fill the remaining openings but said that its current staff needs to work overtime to meet mandated deadlines and give the new employees time to be trained.
The shortfall in overtime hours through the end of May is projected to be just over $47,000, DSS said. The federal government reimburses 50% of the wages for Assistance Programs employees and the state covers 25%. The county’s portion, $11,778, is being paid for with unspent wages.
County residents applied for food and other assistance in record numbers last year as working-class people struggled with rising food and fuel costs. Lawmakers also approved several capital projects on Thursday.
The legislature greenlit capital projects of $560,000 to replace an aging elevator in the County Office Building in Oswego and $20,000 to build a disc golf course throughout the Independence Trail system in Scriba.
Officials with the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau said disc golf enthusiasts approached them during the pandemic and pointed out that the nearest disc golf course is in Onondaga County. They presented the sport as a good source of recreation that also supports social distancing. If approved, it would be paid for with the county’s internal ARPA funding.
The elevator in the County Office Building is about 70 years old and recently stopped working. It is one of two elevators in the building, which is the nerve center of county government.
Another project, totaling $275,000, was approved for the Highway Department to replace three pickup trucks and two self-propelled road sweepers.
And the legislature approved a $200,000 capital project to start work on replacing the County Route 23 bridge over Scriba Creek in Constantia. The bridge is in poor condition and has bridge superstructure and substructure components that are not functioning as originally designed. The $200,000 approved on Thursday will fund the design phase of the replacement.
