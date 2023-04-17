OSWEGO — As the Oswego County Legislature plowed through a long list of resolutions last week, one legislator was notably absent from his desk.
Tim Stahl had resigned his seat to be appointed to serve as director of the Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and suddenly found himself out of place as he waited for his appointment vote.
“It’s strange watching people do what you’re used to doing,” he said as he waited in a conference room across the hall from the Legislative Chambers. “It’s just a super weird feeling.”
When the waiting was over, the legislature made two appointments: Stahl as director of Community Development, Tourism and Planning and Michael Lutestanski as director of the county’s Department of Solid Waste.
Stahl had represented the 20th District, which includes the town of Oswego, since 2016. The legislature will now have to name a replacement for him.
Stahl worked for PwC in Syracuse for seven years before becoming a business development manager for Burritt Motors in Oswego.
He has served as deputy director for Economic and Community Development for city of Oswego since 2017. He also serves on the board of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency.
Stahl will oversee a $1.4 million budget and a department than includes public information, the promotion of civic, cultural and natural resources, the county’s housing assistance programs, the acquisition and use of state and federal grants and the county’s energy efficiency and sustainability projects.
The role has taken on even greater importance since the announcement that Micron Technology plans to build a massive semiconductor plant nearby in Onondaga County.
“This one business is a once-in-a-generation business; you’d hate to have it happen and not be prepared,” he said before his appointment. “For the future of this county, we need to invest in our infrastructure.”
Lutestanski, of Mexico, was named landfill operations manager for Solid Waste in November. From 2020 to 2022 he served as a staff engineer at the Oswego County Energy Recovery Facility.
He previously served as superintendent of Buildings and Grounds for the Cincinnatus Central School District in Cortland County, sales manager and sales engineer with JW Stevens Co./Blake Equipment in Syracuse, and technical specialist for Delval Equipment Corp. in Pennsylvania.
In the 1980s and 1990s he worked for Syracuse China Corp., Buckbee-Mears Cortland and Roth Brothers Smelting Corp.
Lutestanski will oversee a $9.5 million budget. His department manages solid waste and recyclables from municipalities, private haulers and businesses throughout the county. That includes running the landfill, transfer stations and Energy Recovery Facility.
County lawmakers approved Lutestanski’s appointment unanimously.
Before Stahl’s vote, however, Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, said he believed there was an existing law that forbids a legislator from taking on an appointed position with the county for at least two years after serving in the legislature. He said he asked County Attorney Richard Mitchell to research the matter.
Mitchell responded that the county has a standard contract provision with vendors about being employees directly involved with contracts issued by the county, but that he wasn’t aware of any local law that makes the prohibition Castiglia referenced. He said his office had done a search and found nothing.
“So you did an extensive search or you just, you know, did a brief search?” Castiglia asked.
Mitchell, his voice rising, responded that he had directed his staff to search the resolutions and minutes and they found nothing relevant.
With that the legislature voted 19-1 to appoint Stahl, with Castiglia the lone no vote.
Lutestanski’s appointment became effective Saturday. Stahl’s appointment is effective May 1.
Their salaries will be $98,103 and $92,597, respectively.
