OSWEGO — Oswego County has struggled in recent years to fill positions for everything from secretaries, caseworkers and 911 dispatchers, to sheriff’s deputies, nurses and lawyers.
County legislators will take a step toward addressing that problem today when they vote to award a contract for a consultant to carry out a compensation study to help with retaining and recruiting workers.
The consultant will conduct a survey of salaries for all positions using local and regional labor markets as well as comparable counties with similar industries, cost of living and labor market competition. The survey will include union and nonunionized positions. The county, which has 29 departments and six labor groups, employs 931 full-time and 201 part-time individuals.
The data will be analyzed to determine if and how salary scales should be adjusted to remain competitive. The consultant will make recommendations for salary ranges for each position grade and if positions are appropriately graded.
And the consultant will make recommendations for implementing changes and provide estimates of the cost and a suggested timeline.
The survey comes when inflation and a competitive labor market have pushed wages up, while pay for many county workers, especially the lowest paid, have remained stagnant. Department of Social Services employees, for example, have attended legislature meetings and said they qualify for some of the public benefits they help administer. And workers howled last year when legislators voted themselves a 6% percent pay increase.
Traditionally, the promise of good benefits and a pension have made government jobs appealing, but some of those perks may matter less to younger workers.
A survey by the Pew Charitable Trusts found that job security and work-life balance appeared to be more important to younger workers than retirement programs when deciding whether to work in the public or private sector. Employer-sponsored retirement plans are still seen as a valuable benefit, but younger workers reported that their top priority for their retirement plans is the ability to take savings with them when changing jobs.
County lawmakers have already taken some steps to retain and recruit workers, voting to waive civil service testing fees and bumping pay for hard to fill positions like caseworkers. The county has also received state permission to hire for certain positions outside the civil service system.
And in April legislators voted to give county employees stipends worth up to $2,500, an acknowledgement of the sacrifices they made during the COVID-19 pandemic and of the impact inflation.
Fixing property mishap
Legislators will also clean up a property error today when they vote on a resolution to accept title from the Oswego County Land Bank of a property at 2744-48 U.S. Route 11, in Mexico, and conveying a portion of it to Gregory Paskell.
In 2021, Oswego County conveyed certain parcels of tax-delinquent property in the town of Mexico to the land bank. One of those parcels was accidentally sold at the county tax auction that year to Paskell, of Parish, because the auctioneer wasn’t aware that the title had recently been transferred to the land bank. That created a conflict for the land bank and Paskell.
“It’s cleaning up a deed inaccuracy,” County Treasurer Kevin Gardner said.
Sometimes pieces of property weren’t divided up correctly in the past, he said, which can happen with older properties. Overlaps can occur where two parcels claim the same piece of land. In this case, several parcels were transferred to the land bank, which combined them.
“And come to find out that land was already on another deed, so it’s really cleaning up a deed,” he said. “Unfortunately, it got down the road too far in the process before anyone noticed it.”
Gardner said it’s an unusual situation that rarely comes up with the county’s more than 69,000 taxable parcels. In his six years as treasurer, he said he could recall only three or four similar situations where similar deed and boundary issues needed to be cleared up.
The parcel in question is just 0.86 acres and is valued at $5,000.
Property
tax exemption
The legislature will also vote today on giving volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers a 10% break on their property tax assessments as part of a larger effort to recruit and retain volunteer first responders.
A vote on Local Law No. 2 of 2023 will happen after a public hearing today.
The tax break would apply to assessment rolls beginning March 1, 2024. Applicants would have to be enrolled members of a volunteer fire department or ambulance service with at least five years of qualifying service and would be required to live in Oswego County and reside within their organization’s service area.
Communities across the state are facing serious shortages of volunteer firefighters, according to a report issued in December by a state task force on volunteer firefighter recruitment and retention.
Statewide, there are 20,000 fewer volunteer firefighters today than two decades ago, and the call volume has doubled over the last 30 years to 1.4 million. Many departments across the state struggle to maintain minimum staffing and routinely rely on mutual aid assistance to respond to emergencies.
Experts have cited a variety of reasons to explain the dwindling number of volunteers, including increased responsibilities beyond fire protection such as vehicle accidents, medical emergencies and weather-related rescue operations. The required training and time commitment has also skyrocketed over the years.
