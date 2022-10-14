OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators are inching closer to resolving issues stemming from an ethanol plant that has caused quite a stink in the town of Volney and surrounding areas.
During an Oswego County Legislature meeting Thursday, officials unanimously approved to carry out a stipulation with Highscore Capital LLC, a financial service and real estate company, regarding the tax delinquent parcels of Attis Ethanol Plant in Volney, also the former Miller Brewing site.
Highscore, which is owed in excess of $45 million from Attis, has signed a purchase agreement with Global Partners LP, an energy supply company. In the agreement, Global Partners will, after paying a certain sum of money, become the owners of Attis. The county currently holds tax delinquent parcels from Attis.
Now that the stipulation has been approved, the county may now acquire the Attis facility and close the sale of Attis to Global.
“Today is a monumental day for the county and the former Miller Brewing site. The actions the county is taking today, I believe the site will be placed in capable hands to become a productive property of job creation,” Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said.
As part of the sale, however, the county would need to receive the amount of Attis’ delinquent taxes, penalties and interest in full. If all goes well, Global Partners would purchase Attis from the county for $12.8 million. The company would then resume ethanol production on the site.
“Unlike the previous owner (Attis Ethanol), our intention is to evolve a well established operator of similar facilities, in addition to transferring the property to a responsible owner,” Weatherup said. “The county’s acting today to establish capital projects to address the ongoing nuisance and extend that resolution.”
The county also approved a budgetary modification that will ultimately allow it to create a capital project to extinguish a fire at the Attis facility. Legislators said they are currently in talks with a party that has access to the facility, and are considering an agreement for the company to finally put out the smoldering silo.
For months, fire personnel have been monitoring slow smoldering fire in a silo at the facility. The fire has caused an unpleasant odor throughout the communities of Volney and Fulton. The odor was described as smelling like smoke, what fire officials said was a byproduct of burning corn.
In other business, a proclamation was made for the 101st anniversary for the 4-H Program, a youth development and mentoring organization.
Leaders also made a proclamation for Operation Green Light, a campaign that supports veterans who experience hardships after returning from active service. County buildings around Oswego County will display a green light in support.
Legislators also recognized retired Oswego County Jail corrections officer Kimberly McKeen, who served for 26 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.