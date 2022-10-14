Attis Biofuels

The Attis Biofuels ethanol plant in the town of Volney.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Oswego County legislators are inching closer to resolving issues stemming from an ethanol plant that has caused quite a stink in the town of Volney and surrounding areas.

During an Oswego County Legislature meeting Thursday, officials unanimously approved to carry out a stipulation with Highscore Capital LLC, a financial service and real estate company, regarding the tax delinquent parcels of Attis Ethanol Plant in Volney, also the former Miller Brewing site.

