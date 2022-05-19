FULTON — Oswego County Legislator Frank Castiglia Jr., a Fulton resident, expressed a variety of concerns in the public comment portion of the Fulton Common Council meeting on Tuesday.
Castiglia spoke about senior tax credits, leachate treatment, and the image of Oswego County.
He began by recommending that the city of Fulton look at the same format for the tax credits that was approved by Oswego County. The county’s plan considers the annual income of a senior citizen as well as their age to determine what tax discount they would be eligible for. Castiglia said he is concerned that if the plan goes through the state, that it would be a drawn-out process and not in the best interest of the city.
He then discussed his feelings regarding a resolution that was recently passed pertaining to leachate treatment. About five years ago an agreement was made between Oswego County and the city of Oswego in which the treatment of leachate in Oswego County was moved from being handled in Fulton to being handled in Oswego, which cut the city of Fulton’s revenue. Castiglia said that he voted against it years ago and voted against it again recently. He said that Fulton did not get the opportunity to speak about the issue, and he urges county legislators to consider both Oswego and Fulton when making decisions.
“Oswego County has two cities,” Castiglia said. “One city is flourishing, the other city is hurting, and you’re not helping the city that’s hurting.”
Castiglia then moved on to his concerns about the image of Oswego County following the Jordan Brooks case. He said that recent media coverage did not put the county in a good light, and said that the city needs to consider what it can do to solve the problems that are being faced.
“It’s very sad,” Castiglia said. “Sunday’s paper didn’t paint Oswego County with a very pretty picture, but it’s a picture that’s out there. You can try to put a tarp over the front of it and not see it, but it’s there. The city of Fulton has to look at it and see what we can do to help better Oswego County and the city of Fulton.”
The meeting continued with the unanimous approval of all agenda items. The clerk’s report for April 2022 of $14,207.25 was approved, as well as the bid for 2022 tree maintenance with Mid-State Lawn and Tree Service, bidding $43,170. Mayor Deana Michaels was also authorized to sign an agreement with the CSEA.
Additionally, the issuance of credit cards by Community Bank to specific city employees related to purchases and expenses was also approved. Mayor Michaels, DPW Commissioner C.J. Smith and incoming Clerk Chamberlain Jodi Corsoniti are authorized to each have a card with a $5,000 limit, while Clerk Chamberlain Daniel O’Brien, Police Chief Craig Westbrook and Fire Chief Adam Howard will each have a $3,000 credit limit.
Sixth Ward Councilor Lawrence Macner started off councilor comment, speaking about the upcoming Block Blitz walk for his ward and the Memorial Day parade. Macner said that the parade requires a lot of work and that the members who have been contributing to the event, such as Council President and Fifth Ward Councilor Audrey Avery and Mayor Michaels, have been working tirelessly.
First Ward Councilor Daniel Farfaglia offered his condolences to the residents of Buffalo following Saturday’s mass shooting. He also discussed state senate and congressional district lines, expressing his belief that Oswego County should be in a more central New York-oriented district.
Avery spoke about Memorial Day festivities and the parade. She said that there will be 82 participants in the May 28 parade and that there will be music, local vendors and food trucks present at events throughout the weekend. It was noted that for the May 28 watchfire, flags cannot be brought the same day to be placed on the fire to burn. Flags need to be dropped off in advance, and drop-off locations include the Fulton Fire Department, Oswego County Federal Credit Union and the American Legion.
Michaels also gave her condolences to Buffalo.
“The city of Fulton sends its condolences to the city of Buffalo and what they’re going through,” Michaels said. “I have reached out to the city of Buffalo to offer my support. Anything we can do from the city of Fulton to Buffalo and their residents, we’re here to offer that support.”
The New York Conference of Mayors has started a campaign against gun violence, according to Michaels. She said that anger, negativity and frustration are everywhere in general, including in the community, and that in order for things to be different, the community needs to be the change and set an example for the next generation.
The next Fulton Common Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Municipal Building.
