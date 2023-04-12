OSWEGO — The Oswego County Legislature will vote today to appoint Tim Stahl, who resigned from the legislature last week, to serve as director of the county’s Department of Community Development, Tourism and Planning.
Stahl, 41, would take over the job effective May 1 and be paid a salary of $92,597.
He has represented the 20th District, which includes the town of Oswego, since 2016. Stahl worked for PwC in Syracuse for seven years before becoming a business development manager for Burritt Motors in Oswego. He has served as deputy director for Economic and Community Development for the city of Oswego since 2017.
Stahl said he has enjoyed serving in the legislature and working on economic development initiatives for the city and is excited about the opportunity to put his experience from those positions to work for the county full time.
Dave Turner, who has overseen the department since 2006, assumed a new position in 2021 running the newly created Office of Strategic Initiatives, which handles the county’s $23 million allotment of federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Stahl said that when Turner took on the new role, the county struggled to find someone to replace him and left the position vacant.
“I think we realized we needed to find someone to do it,” Stahl said. “Part of the issue is when you ask one person to run two things you’re splitting their focus.”
In addition to his work experience with the city, Stahl chaired the legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee. He also serves on the board of the County of Oswego Industrial Development Agency, which he said he plans to continue doing.
If appointed, he’ll oversee a department responsible for a wide portfolio including the county’s public information services; the promotion of civic, cultural and natural resources; the county’s housing assistance programs; the acquisition and use of state and federal grants; and the county’s energy efficiency and sustainability projects.
Stahl said he expects his main focus to be on infrastructure and economic development as Micron Technology begins building its massive semiconductor plant nearby in Onondaga County.
“This one business is a once-in-a-generation business; you’d hate to have it happen and not be prepared,” he said. “For the future of this county, we need to invest in our infrastructure.”
He thinks the county still has time to prepare for the changes Micron’s project will bring.
He said the county has taken positive steps such as the expansion of the L. Michael Treadwell Oswego County Industrial Park, which he was involved with as an IDA board member, and by considering a study to examine the feasibility of an infrastructure authority.
“I think we’ve done a good job of stepping up,” he said. “We need to have vision and we need to have a plan.”
It will be up to the legislature to fill Stahl’s seat through the remainder of 2023.
Oswego Town Republican Committee Chair Robert Malone Jr. said the committee was supporting Paul Connolly, who has filed the necessary petitions to run for the seat later this year.
