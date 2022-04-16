OSWEGO — A call for the resignation of Oswego County Department of Social Services Commissioner Stacy Alvord at Thursday’s Oswego County Legislature meeting unleashed heated discussion around the department’s alleged involvement in the death of Jordan Brooks.
Minority Leader Frank Castiglia, D-Fulton, made the motion to call for the resignation of Alvord, who has chaired the Department of Social Services (DSS) since 2016, in connection to her tenure overlapping the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks. Castiglia’s resolution was voted down along party lines.
Brooks died in May last year from sepsis and malnutrition. He was severely underweight and had open, bleeding sores, according to a state report. The teenager’s guardians, his mother Lisa Waldron and stepfather Anthony Waldron, were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person in March this year.
“With all that has transpired in the past month since our last full, regular legislative meeting, I feel it is time for this legislative body to ask for the resignation of DSS Commissioner Alvord, effective immediately,” Castiglia said.
Republican legislators first tried to mire Castiglia’s motion, which was seconded by fellow Democrat Marie Schadt, in procedural technicalities, saying the veteran legislator could not bring a resolution that is not on the agenda onto the floor.
County Attorney Rich Mitchell said since there is a motion and a second, legislators should vote on it.
Castiglia’s actions were then met with escalating degrees of response from Republican colleagues.
“I would say this is premature and unnecessary at this time,” Marc Greco, R-Fulton, said. “I think everyone is entitled to a full investigation before we can take action like calling for someone’s resignation.”
There is currently a planned investigation into Brooks’ case being conducted by Saratoga Springs attorney Scott Iseman, which officials say won’t begin until the criminal case against the Waldrons is seen through.
A second investigation, commissioned by the county to find out how to improve the DSS, was delegated to financial services firm The Bonadio Group. The county will spend $115,000 on this investigation.
“This is scapegoating the commissioner, who is dedicated to the mission of child welfare. This is a huge mistake and almost ridiculous on its face,” said Legislator Roy Reehill, R-Constantia. “It’s scapegoating, almost a mob mentality to attack the department. There are more than 300 people doing terribly hard work every day. Trying to decapitate the department right now would be a huge mistake.”
Castiglia read a prepared statement, justifying his motion. In it, Castiglia compared Brooks’ case to the case of Erin Maxwell, an 11-year-old who was tortured, starved, and eventually strangled to death in her Palermo home in 2008.
“Here we are. It happened again,” he said, noting the county government failed to address shortcomings at the DSS, including providing needed resources to the department. “The buck stops at the top. You have to be held accountable for what you know or you don’t know. We are a government for the people and by the people, and the children are part of those people. We have a chance to stand up right now for the vulnerable and do the right thing.”
Republican Majority Leader Nathan Emmons, R-Oswego, questioned Castiglia’s motives, noting that his statement did not provide an actual explanation that justified the motion to remove Alvord from her role.
“The minority leader has been one to grab the headlines the last couple of weeks,” Emmons said, calling Castiglia’s motion “a preposterous action.” “This is another failure by the minority leader to present anything but hyperbole and theatrics in front of this legislature.”
The three speakers who took the floor during the meeting’s public comment sided with Castiglia, calling for Alvord’s resignation.
“If I ever were to care for one of my patients like (Brooks) was, I would have been fired and reported to state authorities. I would have been held responsible for the care I delivered.” Oswego County resident and retired licensed practical nurse Colleen Scott said during public comment.
Scott called Brooks’ assigned caseworker negligent, and compared the case to that of Maxwell’s. “DSS, do your job and find a new commissioner again,” she added.
The legislature also proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“The need for this proclamation is an acknowledgment that the work to prevent child abuse is ongoing, is constant, 24 hours, seven days a week,” Reehil said. “Prevention is only possible with reporting from every concerned citizen from every walk of life.”
Oswego County ranks as one the counties with the highest rate of indicated child abuse or mistreatment per every 1,000 children, according to the state’s child well-being report. In 2020, that rate was 46 per 1,000 children, close to triple the state average of 14.6 per 1,000 children.
