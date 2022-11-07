OSWEGO — Researchers for the Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) Project held an open house on Saturday at SUNY Oswego to showcase their equipment and answer questions about their work.
“I think it’s just exciting that people up here can really get into it,” said Dr. Sean Waugh, a research scientist at the National Severe Storms Lab. “It’s something you see a lot of on TV and it’s usually always about hurricanes or tornadoes, stuff that other parts of the country have to deal with.”
The purpose of the LEE project is to better understand how winter clouds get electrified, or to better understand “thunder snow,” and how wind turbines are impacted by lightning that is a product of that electricity, according to Dr. Scott Steiger, a professor of meteorology at SUNY Oswego and a lead principal investigator for the project.
Along with Steiger, Waugh and other researchers, the project also includes 22 undergraduate students from SUNY Oswego who will be “going out in the field and collecting state of the art research grade observations,” according to Steiger.
“I couldn’t have dreamt of doing this when I was an undergrad,” Steiger said. “As an educator, I love doing research, but I love doing research that involves my students and especially being outside collecting data and they are really excited.”
Waugh said the team arrived in Oswego on Nov. 3 with equipment to prepare for the start of the experiment. The scientists will not be staying in Oswego for the duration of the research but will fly in when a winter storm is predicted.
“We will go home and have daily meetings to look at the forecast and then will decide if we think there’s going to be a potential for an event,” Waugh said. “I will make that call about three days out and then will immediately fly back out here to get everything ready to go to an event, or not (and) just hang out for a couple of days then go home.”
The National Severe Storms Lab is providing the instruments for the experiment, including trucks that serve as mobile field operations vehicles, according to Eric Bruning, a researcher from Texas Tech University. These trucks carry equipment and tools, and can take measurements of temperature and wind speed while parked.
“I have wanted to do this project since I was a graduate student,” Bruning said. “I did a lot of work with this in regular thunderstorms, and I’ve always loved snowstorms and thunder snow and I’ve always wanted to take a similar measurements in these kinds of clouds.”
Bruning works with electric field measuring instruments that go on weather balloons and are deployed into storm systems. The equipment then measures electrical properties in the clouds.
“Lake effect snowstorms are really interesting because there’s no part of those clouds that are warm,” Bruning said. “So that gives us an interesting contrast to how electrification works compared to a summer thunderstorm.”
Another piece of equipment the team is using are lightning mapping arrays, according to Dr. Jacquelyn Ringhausen, a researcher from University of Oklahoma with National Severe Storms Lab. A lightning mapping array (LMA) is “the same thing as a channel three television, you’re more listening for signals.”
Ringhausen said they will have 16 LMAs set up around the region and each will send signals back and will map out the lightning in 3D.
Waugh was brought onto the project specifically because of his work with microphysics observations. The instrument Waugh designed attaches to a weather balloon and gives “a vertical profile to the storm” so they are able to see where the different particles are.
“It gives us the ability to take those observations in the cloud, and we don’t have any other way to get that data,” Waugh said.
Waugh’s device is helpful to see the data in a smaller set, compared to the Doppler on Wheels radar truck that will also be used on the project. The truck is used to get very close to storms instead of waiting for severe weather to come to researchers, Steiger said. The vehicle will be in Oswego until Jan. 31 and will be stored at the Watertown airport in between weather events.
“One of the big things that we need to understand in relation to how the storms are producing lightning are the types of particles that are in there,” Waugh said. “Where is there snow? Where is there liquid water? … The radar does a decent job at telling us these really huge areas, (but) it’s not refined.”
The truck can also map out wind speeds, types of precipitation and what particles are in the storms, whether it is snow, water or a combination.
“It’s going to be really interesting to look at how these events unfold and how (the storms) are producing lightning because it’s not something we are used to looking at,” Waugh said. “Personally, I’m also super stoked to see a lake effect snow event because the most snow I’ve seen anytime is like five inches, which you don’t even really count that as snowing (in Oswego).”
Ringhausen agreed with Waugh, adding she is especially excited to work on this project because she has never seen much snow, with the most being 18 inches on the ground at one time. She also said the LEE project is vital in expanding what we know about weather in general, not just thunder snow and lightning.
“It’s important because very single thing you can learn about the weather is adding another piece to help forecast and if you can work things better, you can save lives,” Ringhausen said. “And you are furthering science, which is an awesome thing.”
