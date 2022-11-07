LEE Project Open House

Researchers for the Lake-Effect Electrification Project hosted an open house on Saturday to showcase their equipment and answer questions about the project. Pictured is the radar truck that the LEE Project is using.

 Annika Wickham photo

OSWEGO — Researchers for the Lake-Effect Electrification (LEE) Project held an open house on Saturday at SUNY Oswego to showcase their equipment and answer questions about their work.

“I think it’s just exciting that people up here can really get into it,” said Dr. Sean Waugh, a research scientist at the National Severe Storms Lab. “It’s something you see a lot of on TV and it’s usually always about hurricanes or tornadoes, stuff that other parts of the country have to deal with.”

Recommended for you