OSWEGO — Oswego City School District has found its new director of physical education and athletics, following the impending departure of Rhonda Bullard, who currently fulfills that role, at the end of August.
School administrators announced Tuesday at Oswego City School District’s Board of Education (OCSD) meeting the hiring of Cynthia Lauzon as the district’s next director of physical education and athletics. Lauzon, a former collegiate athlete herself during her time at SUNY Cortland, has extensive experience as a school administrator. She is the current principal at Tupper Lake Middle-High School in Tupper Lake. Prior to that, she was the director of health, physical education, and athletics at Adirondack Central School District.
“Lauzon also has extensive experience with the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Section X, Section III, and Section V. She knows the regulations well and has worked closely with the NYSPHSAA staff. She is going to do a fantastic job,” OCSD Superintendent Mathis Calvin III said Tuesday.
Lauzon will begin her new role this summer.
“I am very happy to be here and I am very excited to start working here,” Lauzon said, noting she toured OCSD facilities Tuesday. “ Most of my time has been spent working with NYSPHSAA Section III so this is very familiar territory for me.”
