Hannibal demolition

The Oswego County Land Bank recently demolished a nearly 2,000-square-foot building located at 285 Church St. in the village of Hannibal. Vacant for more than two decades, the property had cycled through the annual Oswego County property tax auction several times since the late 1990s and was in the county’s possession again this year before being acquired by the Land Bank in July. Pictured, contractors tear down the dilapidated building. 

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Land Bank oversaw the demolition of a longtime eyesore in the village of Hannibal this week, removing a prominently located problematic property that for years has negatively impacted the village.

The nearly 2,000-square-foot structure located at 285 Church St. was built in the 1930s and most recently served as a laundry business in the village, but over several decades deteriorated beyond repair. Vacant for more than two decades, the commercial property cycled through Oswego County’s annual property tax auction more than a half dozen times since the late 1990s.

