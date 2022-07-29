Land Bank Report

The Oswego County Land Bank in 2021 sold 11 properties and injected more than $900,000 into the local economy as it continued its mission to improve the county’s housing stock and neighborhoods by transforming vacant, dilapidated properties into more appealing assets. The property located in Granby, pictured above, was one of the 11 properties the organization returned to the tax rolls in 2021 after renovating the structure and more than doubling the assessed value of the property.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Land Bank returned 11 vacant, blighted or abandoned parcels to the property tax rolls in 2021 and continues the vital work of improving neighborhoods and providing quality, affordable housing to Oswego County communities.

The Oswego County Land Bank Corp. unveiled its 2021 annual report in a presentation to county lawmakers this month, highlighting another successful year in the organization’s mission to transform problematic parcels into appealing and productive property. 

