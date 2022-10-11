Men's basketball Youth Night

The Oswego State men’s basketball team celebrates with the 2022 SUNYAC Championship trophy in February. It was announced Tuesday that the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego will host a “Youth Basketball Night” during the Lakers’ game on Jan. 6.

 File photo

OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to host a “Youth Basketball Night” with the Oswego State men’s basketball team. 

The game will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. with spots reserved for 100 kids to attend the game free of charge. Free T-shirts will be provided sponsored by city of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting.  

