The Oswego State men’s basketball team celebrates with the 2022 SUNYAC Championship trophy in February. It was announced Tuesday that the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego will host a “Youth Basketball Night” during the Lakers’ game on Jan. 6.
OSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday the city of Oswego and SUNY Oswego have partnered to host a “Youth Basketball Night” with the Oswego State men’s basketball team.
The game will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. with spots reserved for 100 kids to attend the game free of charge. Free T-shirts will be provided sponsored by city of Oswego, Precision Sign Vinyl and Tees, Jabber’s Wing Sauce and PJC Contracting.
Autographs will happen after the game. Three kids will be randomly selected for some fun at halftime on the court.
“We are pleased to team up with our partners at SUNY Oswego to offer Oswego families a night of free fun at the SUNY (Oswego) men’s basketball game,” Barlow said. “Thank you to SUNY Oswego and the sponsors who partnered with the city to come together and make this event happen.”
The 100 seats will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. All children must have at least one parent attend with them. Parents will have to pay for their ticket only.
To register a child and to give a T-shirt size, contact Jennifer at the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451, ext. 3451.
