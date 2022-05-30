The local advisory committee for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary joined representatives from NOAA to talk to people about the proposal during the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival. Pictured from left are Ellen Brody, NOAA; Kristen Eichhorn, SUNY Oswego; Oswego County Administrator Philip Church; Dr. Robert Morgan; David Granoff; Pam Orlando, NOAA; John Morgan; H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess; and Bill Christ. For more information about the proposed sanctuary, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
The Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival welcomed people to explore fun activities around the Oswego Harbor. Pictured are kids playing leapfrog with the Happy Pirates troupe. For more information about the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
The local advisory committee for the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary joined representatives from NOAA to talk to people about the proposal during the Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival. Pictured from left are Ellen Brody, NOAA; Kristen Eichhorn, SUNY Oswego; Oswego County Administrator Philip Church; Dr. Robert Morgan; David Granoff; Pam Orlando, NOAA; John Morgan; H. Lee White Maritime Museum Executive Director Mercedes Niess; and Bill Christ. For more information about the proposed sanctuary, go to https://sanctuaries.noaa.gov/lake-ontario/.
Photo provided
The Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival welcomed people to explore fun activities around the Oswego Harbor. Pictured are kids playing leapfrog with the Happy Pirates troupe. For more information about the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
OSWEGO — The Lake Ontario Waterfront Festival welcomed people to Oswego to learn what the waterfront has to offer. Attendees enjoyed a wide range of family activities, demonstrations and displays, exhibits, vendors, live music and food.
Representatives were on hand from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as well as the local advisory committee to provide information about the proposed Lake Ontario National Marine Sanctuary.
In addition, New York Sea Grant (NYSG), U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Oswego City Fire Department, and Boating Industries Association of Upstate New York provided boating and safety information.
The H. Lee White Maritime Museum hosted the event, which also featured underwater sonar and ROV specialists Captain Tim Caza and Dennis Gerber, the Happy Pirates performing troupe, and Pancakes with Pirates thanks to Girl Scout troops #10566 and #10567.
This event was sponsored in part by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, New York Sea Grant, the Port of Oswego Authority and the city of Oswego.
For more information about the H. Lee White Maritime Museum, visit www.hlwmm.org or call 315-342-0480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.