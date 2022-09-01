FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer.
This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their days at the park typically start at 9 a.m. and end around 8:30 p.m. after the park closed for the day, the couple said.
“I think the season went really well,” Gale LaBeef said. “We had a lot of positive feedback. … Everybody was really understanding that it was under new ownership.”
Thunder Island had a delayed opening this season, due to various repairs that needed to be done and the process of obtaining necessary permits.
“The challenge was getting the park open,” Shane LaBeef said. “We had a lot of repairs, and getting everything together that the state and health department wanted us to do, that took us a while to get those set. After opening the doors, from there it was just keeping employees.”
There are about 40 people employed at the park this year, a number of them returning from previous years. Gale LaBeef said that the employees are all like a family, and that everyone was willing to put in the necessary work to get the park up and running.
Customers were also happy to return to Thunder Island. Shane LaBeef added the couple “had really good responses” about the park.
“Most of them are returning customers that were glad to see that we took over the park and kept it open. The newer ones that had never been here before had a good time,” he said. “I try to talk to everybody that walks through the door as much as I can. Some days I can’t do that, but mostly I’ll walk around talking to everybody and make sure that everybody’s happy and things are going well.”
The LaBeefs are no strangers to running a business, as they also own Shane and Son’s Heating and Cooling in Syracuse and AAA Paintball Park in Constantia. The two have been together for 16 years and have run businesses together since 2009.
“We work very well together,” Shane LaBeef said. “Even with our other businesses, we learned a long time ago to separate business from home. That’s something that we’ve been really thankful for, that we’ve been able to develop that.”
The couple didn’t initially intend on owning multiple businesses, originally only having plans for Shane and Son’s Heating and Cooling.
“The first one was planned, that’s what he was really good at,” Gale LaBeef said. “AAA was a complete accident. We came across it looking for a camp, and (Shane) is fascinated with paintball. It was already an existing paintball park, but it was pretty run down. We purchased it and he rebuilt it and turned it back into a thriving paintball park. Then one day we came across (Thunder Island) and said, ‘We can do it.’”
Thunder Island has still been a learning opportunity for the LaBeefs, despite the years of business experience they have. The pair was thankful and surprised at how their friends and the community came together to help.
“People have stepped up and helped us in ways that we just never would have even thought and it’s been great,” Gale LaBeef said. “We’ve learned a lot about people, that people are really out there and will help. It’s been a nice community thing.”
The highlight of the season for the couple was interacting with employees and customers and making new friends.
“We’ve met a bunch of new people and meeting customers is something I like to do,” Shane LaBeef said. “We’re very customer-oriented, so I’ve met a ton of new people. With employees, we’ve met some unique kids this year that came to work for us.”
“We’ve met a lot of wonderful people who, whether this place makes it or not, I think we’ll be friends with for a very long time,” Gale LaBeef added.
For next year’s season, the LaBeefs hope to add some dry rides and get the park opened earlier. They are anticipating opening the dry parts of the park in early June and water park by the end of June. They also hope to have laser tag and gel ball up and running by the end of this season.
The LaBeefs expressed gratitude for all of the support they’ve received during the past several months with Thunder Island.
“We give a big thank you to all of the people that stepped in to help us get the place open and continue to run it,” Shane LaBeef said. “We couldn’t do it without them at all. All of my friends have come in to help us clean, prep and fix things and the crew that came out here to work for us has done a remarkable job. Everything out there is running really smoothly. We get a lot of comments on Google about how the staff was fabulous and ‘they took care of me’ and that makes us proud to be able to do all this. Without them we couldn’t have done it.”
Following Labor Day weekend, Thunder Island will be open weekends only from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The owners are hoping to continue having the water park open for a few more weeks, with the season finishing at the end of September.
