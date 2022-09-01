LaBeefs, Thunder Island

Thunder Island owners Gale and Shane LaBeef, alongside Logan.

 Savannah Norton-Wyckoff photo

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer.

This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their days at the park typically start at 9 a.m. and end around 8:30 p.m. after the park closed for the day, the couple said. 

