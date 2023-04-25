OSWEGO — A longtime Oswego lawyer will be sworn in Wednesday as Oswego City Court judge, replacing Judge James Metcalf who is retiring after 23 years.
Mayor Billy Barlow will host a brief swearing-in ceremony for Tim Kirwan at 5:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Oswego City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Kirwan, 56, will take over as city court judge on Thursday when Metcalf’s retirement becomes official. Barlow appointed Kirwan to serve out the remainder of Metcalf’s term, though Kirwan will have to be elected to his own 10-year term in November. Kirwan is Barlow’s second judicial appointment; he appointed Thomas Reynolds as part-time city judge in 2020.
A native central New Yorker, Kirwan graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
He double-majored in mathematics and economics at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and graduated from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.
He started his career with the Reynolds Law Firm in 1997, handling mostly criminal, civil and family law cases. He moved to the Shanley Law Office and then formed the partnership Rodak and Kirwan Law Firm in 2006.
In 2016, he started his own practice on West Second Street in Oswego. Throughout his career he has continued to focus mostly on criminal, civil and family law.
He will be closing his practice.
Kirwan is a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish. He resides in the city of Oswego with his wife, Karyn, and children Tara, Timmy and Tommy.
Oswego City Court handles criminal cases, small claims, commercial claims, summary proceedings and misdemeanor traffic violations.
