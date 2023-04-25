Tim Kirwan

Tim Kirwan

OSWEGO — A longtime Oswego lawyer will be sworn in Wednesday as Oswego City Court judge, replacing Judge James Metcalf who is retiring after 23 years.

Mayor Billy Barlow will host a brief swearing-in ceremony for Tim Kirwan at 5:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Oswego City Hall. The public is invited to attend.

