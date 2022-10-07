Kids Tech Oswego

SUNY Oswego senior Erick Zizic, middle, assists participants in the Young Inventors group with their projects.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — One local program is bringing college and grade-school students together for a mutual learning experience. This project is part of the Kids Tech program. The goal is to teach young children about the technology field while also giving technology education majors real life teaching practice. 

The program was created in spring 2012 as a partnership between SUNY Oswego and surrounding grade schools. Classes are held every Wednesday night for four weeks. Parents drop their children off at SUNY Oswego after school for the classes. Parents or guardians must register their students for this program prior to the start of classes.

