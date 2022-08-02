Nancy Kelly

Nancy Kelly will be the Aug. 13 headliner during the Fulton Jazz Festival. Kelly has appeared at the Fulton festival a number of times and was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Readers Poll. 

 Kyle Meddaugh photo

FULTON — Four days of jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, set for Aug. 10-13.

Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday lead the list of prestigious and diverse performers who will entertain throughout the weekend.

