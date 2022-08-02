FULTON — Four days of jazz, food and fun return with the Fulton Jazz Festival, set for Aug. 10-13.
Headliners Ronnie Leigh on Friday and Nancy Kelly on Saturday lead the list of prestigious and diverse performers who will entertain throughout the weekend.
There will be free performances Aug. 10 on the deck of Tavern on the Lock Restaurant (24 S. First St.), Aug. 11 at Bullhead Point (709 W. Broadway), and Aug. 12 and 13 at Lock 3 Canal Park, located behind Tavern on the Lock.
“Fulton Jazz Fest is the complete package in entertainment,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “We have a gorgeous location right on the river, amazing, world-class entertainment, and food and beverages to enjoy it with. It’s an event that showcases the very best of what Fulton has to offer.”
Tavern on the Lock Restaurant will be set up riverside Aug. 12 and 13 with food and drinks available for purchase. They will be offering gumbo and jambalaya as well as traditional favorites like hot dogs and burgers, said Fulton Jazz Festival President Joe Cortini. The beer, wine and soft drink booth will be set up adjacent to the outdoor kitchen.
Spirited libations can be purchased at the inside bar, and a full menu will be offered both indoors and on the deck.
“Jazz Fest brings people to downtown Fulton, and we encourage them to support not only our festival vendors, but other local restaurants as well,” said Jazz Fest Secretary Beth Ann Dice.
Performances will begin with the kickoff event set for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on the deck of Tavern on the Lock. Drummer Joe Cortini brings his Jazz Mafia Trio with Dave Solazzo on piano and Matt Vacanti on bass with a healthy dose of straight-ahead jazz. All three musicians are noted for backing regional and national acts.
“The biggest thrill is playing right here in Fulton, where my dad and grandfather were mainstays on the local scene,” Cortini said. “Matt’s daughter Vanessa is making waves in central New York as a jazz vocalist, and we will feature her for a set.”
Wednesday’s performance — like all others during the festival — is free and open to the public.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, the Oswego County Musicians Union Swinging Big Band will play at Bullhead Point (709 W. Broadway) in a 7 p.m. show. The band is led by pianist/arranger Stan Gosek, who taught for 22 years at SUNY Oswego as director of jazz studies. The band features many outstanding local musicians. Hits from the ‘30s and ‘40s made popular by the big bands will be featured, as well as many of Gosek’s arrangements.
The festival settles in at Lock 3 Canal Park (behind Tavern on the Lock) on Friday, Aug. 12. The show starts at 5 p.m. with a performance by Morris Tarbell & The HepCats. The group plays rockabilly, surf, blues, and rockabilly versions of classic rock songs.
Jazz vocalist Ronnie Leigh follows at 6:30 p.m. for his first appearance at the festival. Frank Malfitano, founder of the Syracuse Jazz Fest, said, “All I can tell you is that he’s one of the finest song stylists working in jazz today. He’s also one of the finest soul and R&B stylists I’ve ever heard, and an amazing entertainer.”
Entertainment on Aug. 12 wraps with a performance by party band Atlas at 8 p.m., which will be sure to get the crowd dancing, Cortini said.
Performances on Aug. 13 start at 4 p.m. with The Instigators playing Chicago blues and Southern soul, followed by Fulton Jazz Fest favorite Nancy Kelly at 6 p.m.
Kelly was twice named “Best Female Jazz Vocalist” in the Downbeat Readers Poll. She has recorded six critically acclaimed CDs, is hailed as one of the premier jazz vocalists of our time, and she was inducted into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2021.
Drummer Nate Brown and the Brownskin Band take the stage at 8 p.m. with vocal-driven soul and funk dance tunes.
Fulton Jazz Festival Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 10
Tavern on the Lock deck
6-9 p.m. — Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia with Vanessa Vacanti
Thursday, Aug. 11
Bullhead Point
7 p.m. — Oswego County Musicians Union Swinging Big Band
Friday, Aug. 12
Lock 3 Canal Park
5 p.m. — Morris Tarbell & The HepCats
6:30 p.m. — Ronnie Leigh
8 p.m. — Atlas
Saturday, Aug. 13
Lock 3 Canal Park
4 p.m. — The Instigators
6 p.m. — Nancy Kelly
8 p.m. — Brownskin Band
This project is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and administered by CNY Arts. This event is funded in part through the support of the New York State Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.
Fulton Savings Bank is the presenting sponsor, and major sponsors include the Fulton Music Association, Tim Carroll, and Pathfinder Bank.
For more information about the festival, or sponsorship opportunities, call or text Fulton Jazz Fest at 315-760-5299, or fultonjazzfest@gmail.com.
The event is online at www.fultonjazzfest.com, and on Facebook under “Fulton Jazz Festival.”
