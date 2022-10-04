Kathy Schrecengost

Local author Kathy Schrecengost holds Kevin the Sloth with her new book, “Kevin in Quarantine.”

 Savannah Norton-WYckoff photo

OSWEGO — Local author Kathy Schrecengost will be launching her first children’s book, “Kevin in Quarantine” on Sunday, Nov. 6, at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego.

The book follows Kevin the Sloth as he and his family navigate being quarantined at home due to a virus. 

Recommended for you