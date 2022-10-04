OSWEGO — Local author Kathy Schrecengost will be launching her first children’s book, “Kevin in Quarantine” on Sunday, Nov. 6, at The River’s End Bookstore in Oswego.
The book follows Kevin the Sloth as he and his family navigate being quarantined at home due to a virus.
“‘Kevin in Quarantine’ is about a little guy who is stuck at home and he doesn’t quite know why,” Schrecengost said. “He doesn’t quite understand why he can’t go to school, why he can’t have lunch with his friends, why he’s stuck in the house and he’s not very happy. So he asks Mom and Dad, ‘Why am I here?’ and they tell them it’s because of a virus. He doesn’t really understand what a virus is, so he’s not a very happy little camper.”
In an effort to find ways to entertain Kevin at home, his mom decides to take him on virtual adventures, allowing them to travel the world. They visit mummies in museums, explore caves, swim in the ocean, visit African safaris and more. Kevin’s grandparents also help Kevin to have some educational fun from home, with his grandpa teaching him how to play the guitar over video chat and his grandma reading him a story every night before he goes to bed.
Schrecengost wrote “Kevin in Quarantine” to help students and families that have been stuck at home for any reason, wanting to show them that adventures can still happen at home. She was a special education teacher with the Fulton City School District for 14 years before her recent retirement, which also played a role in her decision to write the book.
“I know what a struggle it was for our parents,” Schrecengost said. “We had special needs kids, we had autistic kids, so just needing to keep them motivated and excited about something instead of just giving them an iPad and letting them just have it, that’s kind of where I was with that. My kids are grown up, but I kept thinking what I would do if my kids were still at home. You can turn anything into an adventure.”
The main character of “Kevin in Quarantine” is inspired by the author’s life-sized stuffed animal sloth, also named Kevin. A friend gave Kevin to Schrecengost due to her love of sloths, and she displayed him in a window during quarantine.
“When the pandemic first started, I put Kevin in the window right away in a rocking chair, and the kids loved it,” Schrecengost said. “It was just something cool and they would go by him and there’d be cars lined up, which is wonderful.”
“Kevin in Quarantine” is Schrecengost’s first book, the author attributing her work with children to how she got into writing.
“All through my years of working with kids, I’ve always made up stories,” Schrecengost said. “Kids love stories and they get engaged. You really use your voice and you pull them into the story and throw their name in there. I just kept thinking about Kevin and how many kids’ parents I heard from that love to go by the house and see Kevin at the window, and it just kind of popped into my head one night.”
The author said she had a difficult time finding an illustrator until connecting with a friend’s daughter, Kristen Skinner.
“(Kristen) was home from college because of the pandemic, so we just got talking with each other and we worked and worked and worked so hard on this,” Schrecengost said. “She was just so open to all my suggestions and so it was great. I think she just turned 21, so she’s a lot younger than I am, but we have a great rapport and she’s a sweetie.”
“Kevin in Quarantine” is the first book that Skinner has illustrated. She said that she has been interested in the arts her entire life, her interest deepening during high school when she studied graphic design all four years. She continued with graphic design and visual arts in college, and connected with Schrecengost during the pandemic.
“Kathy and I became good friends during the pandemic,” Skinner said. “We were working together on yoga stuff and she was talking about this book she had written in early March during the pandemic and how she was looking for an illustrator to turn it into a children’s book. I had just briefly mentioned that I was a graphic illustrator at the time and from there, we kind of took off.”
Skinner said she had created about 50 sketches before bringing them to the computer, working one page at a time to create illustrations. The illustrator said she spent more than 100 hours on the project, and that it was an enjoyable experience that she had fun doing.
“This definitely opened up more possibilities for me,” Skinner said. “When I started the book, it brought to mind that for a few years now I’ve kind of had an interest in illustration, but I didn’t really specifically think about it or focus on it … Illustrating is something I like to do because it combines my love of art and also my love of books, but especially children’s books. They bring a certain type of joy that other books don’t necessarily have.”
Schrecengost will be at The River’s End Bookstore on Sunday, Nov. 6 from noon to 2 p.m. Kevin will be accompanying her, and Skinner hopes to be there as well. Schrecengost will be reading “Kevin in Quarantine,” signing books and answering questions. Kids will also have the opportunity to take photos with Kevin and have their books “signed” by him as well.
“I’m looking forward to reading to the kids and just seeing their faces,” Schrecengost said. “That’s going to be perfect.”
“Kevin in Quarantine” was published in June and is available for purchase at The River’s End Bookstore. The author said she is thankful to Bill Reilly, co-owner of The River’s End Bookstore, for giving her the opportunity to have an event there.
“This is a little tiny book and he has these people that are amazing, nationwide authors,” Schrecengost said. “Just the fact that he’s giving me a space in his store and the opportunity to just read this little book that on the grand scale of things is just a little tiny story, I very much appreciate that.”
Schrecengost also hopes to do readings at the Oswego and Fulton School Districts and the Oswego Public Library sometime in the future. She said that there is a possibility she may write of other Kevin adventures in the future, but for now “Kevin in Quarantine” is a standalone.
“You never know,” Schrecengost said. “There’s always something chattering around inside my head.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.