OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.
The program began in late 2021, and was a goal of Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton from the beginning. “It was one of the things I ran on,” said Hilton, who was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022. In July 2021, the Oswego County Legislature backed his proposal for a county-led SRO program.
Hilton, from Hastings, is a retiree of the Syracuse City Police Department, and he said it was important to him, in light of the nationwide concerns about school violence, to protect children in local schools. His goal was to build a cohesive program that worked effectively and efficiently for the school districts and the students within school buildings.
Unlike a school security officer, an SRO has the authority to make an arrest, has specialized training and is assigned to work in collaboration with school organizations.
Today, eight of the nine school districts in Oswego County — plus CiTi — participate either wholly with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department program, via a contract between the districts and the sheriff’s department, or hire from local law enforcement agencies and participate in training through the sheriff’s department program. Only one school district in the county — Mexico — has maintained autonomy, with its own school security officer.
The program works like this: The county accepts funding from each school district per SRO, and the Sheriff’s Department uses the money to administer the program and pay the officers. No health or retirement benefits are included because under state law only retired law enforcement personnel are eligible to serve as an SRO.
“That’s what makes this so affordable,” said Michael Gaita, program direct for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department SRO Program. The department handles training, outfitting (including helmets, uniforms and other necessary equipment), as well as the SRO salary, which in 2023 is $49,000. Each district’s initial financial contribution is about $75,000, to pay for initial training, uniforms and equipment, Gaita said.
“None of this was ever here,” said Gaita, a now-retired Oswego County Sheriff’s deputy who helped develop the program in Oswego County and at the state level. “It’s been quite a journey, and it’s been very successful.”
In the 2020-21 school year, the program’s SROs made 12 arrests, responded to 342 incidents and made 84 home visits. Data is still being compiled for the school year ending in 2022.
Most recently, an incident Jan. 9 at Oswego High School resulted in four students being charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. The school’s SRO responded to an altercation in the school cafeteria, and while the officer was restraining a combative student, three other students struck the officer.
Gaida said from the beginning, the focus for Oswego County was on appropriate training. The training includes de-escalation strategies and threat assessment, as well as firearms, Tasers, etc. It also takes into account most law enforcement officers’ previous experience, which can often include children and families, but more often involves other harsher realities.
“It’s a totally different job,” said Gaita. “That’s the key — the right people in the right places. The success of the program is who you put where.”
It’s transformative for the officers, said Gaita, most of whom have had careers as patrol officers, detectives and corrections officers. Now, their focus is the security of a building and building relationships with young people, particularly those at risk. In Pulaski, SRO Regan Roach brings therapy dog River to the district’s elementary school with him.
“They become part of the school community,” said Gaita.
ANALYZING INFO
Each day, SROs fill out an activity sheet, detailing the day’s activities and engagement with students. The department compiles the information, which is analyzed to make determinations on future needs of a particular school or area.
For example, when there is an incident such as a student making a threat, there is a site team at each building. If the threat reaches level 2, where the threat isn’t credible but there is a mental health concern, several other organizations are brought in to provide services for the student.
Gaita points to a recent 1 a.m. phone call he had from a district superintendent concerning a potential school threat. Having a process in place to handle the issue quickly and appropriately is a testament to the program’s effectiveness, he said.
“The relationships with these superintendents are just amazing,” Gaita said. “It’s never been like that.”
Many superintendents welcomed having a trained, armed officer in each building, or one shared with a nearby building, Gaita said. Geographically, Oswego County is expansive — more than 1,300 square miles — with 18,000 students in the public school system, making law enforcement response time a concern for rural districts.
SOME CRITICISM
Still, law enforcement presence in school building is not without controversy. Opponents argue that having police in schools is not the answer to a student who may be having a mental health crisis.
Some schools across the country have cut back or cut out SRO funding; others have increased their programs.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 50% of public schools have one or more full- or part-time SROs in their school buildings at least once a week during the current school year.
Over 90% of public schools have either an SRO or security personnel that routinely carry a firearm at their school.
In November 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics released 2019 data that included 24,900 sworn SROs employed by 5,500 law enforcement agencies across the country. The number of SROs in New York State doubled in 2019, from 200 to 400.
The Oswego County SRO program serves at the discretion of each school district, said Hilton.
They help the districts build the team, administer the program, and spend time finding the right SRO for each school community.
School Resource Officer Mike Goudy, who supports Fairley Elementary School in Hannibal, said he is thrilled with the post-retirement job that he never imagined, and that now he can’t imagine being without.
“I’m not a disciplinarian,” said Goudy. “Ultimately, I’m here to keep the building, and the kids and staff, safe.”
