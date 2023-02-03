SRO Training

Law enforcement officials in Oswego County, including school resource officers, participate in active shooter drills like this one, as part of their required training. This drill was held in 2019, shortly after the Oswego County Legislature approved a partnership with the Oswego County Sheriff's Office to create an SRO program for the county's public schools. 

 Photo courtesy of Oswego County Sheriff's Department

OSWEGO COUNTY — It’s been just over a year since the School Resource Officer (SRO) program began in the office of the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, and the program’s reach now extends to nearly every school building in the county. There are 14 SROs employed through the sheriff’s department program.

The program began in late 2021, and was a goal of Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton from the beginning. “It was one of the things I ran on,” said Hilton, who was elected in 2018 and reelected in 2022. In July 2021, the Oswego County Legislature backed his proposal for a county-led SRO program.

