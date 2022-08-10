Katko at Fort Ontario

Rep. John Katko (NY-24) visits Fort Ontario in 2021 when the push to name it a national park entered the public comment period.

 File photo

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday led members of New York’s Congressional Delegation in urging the Department of the Interior to expedite the process of designating Fort Ontario as a National Park.

Katko and the lawmakers highlighted the historic and local significance of Fort Ontario, including the Fort’s role in the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, and the War of 1812, as well as its designation 78 years ago as the first and only emergency refugee shelter in the United States for Holocaust survivors. In their request, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of completing the designation process quickly so that members of the community who witnessed Fort Ontario’s history firsthand may also see its entry into the National Park System.

