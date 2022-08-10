WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. John Katko (NY-24) and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday led members of New York’s Congressional Delegation in urging the Department of the Interior to expedite the process of designating Fort Ontario as a National Park.
Katko and the lawmakers highlighted the historic and local significance of Fort Ontario, including the Fort’s role in the French and Indian War, the American Revolution, and the War of 1812, as well as its designation 78 years ago as the first and only emergency refugee shelter in the United States for Holocaust survivors. In their request, the lawmakers emphasized the importance of completing the designation process quickly so that members of the community who witnessed Fort Ontario’s history firsthand may also see its entry into the National Park System.
In 2018, Katko-authored legislation to commission a feasibility study on designating Fort Ontario as a National Park was signed into law. This legislation directed the National Park Service (NPS) to evaluate the site’s national significance and determine its suitability to be a part of the National Park system. Finalizing this study is a prerequisite for the site receiving the National Park designation.
In a letter to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Katko and his colleagues stated, “This history is still very much alive in Central New York, and there are still residents in our community that are able to recall their firsthand experiences at Fort Ontario during this definitive time in our nation’s history. The Fort first opened its doors as an emergency shelter seventy-eight years ago, however, and we are growing increasingly worried that many of these individuals will not be around to see the permanent commemoration of this history through the Fort’s designation as part of the National Park System.”
