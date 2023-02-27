Alton D. Brown into court

Oswego County sheriff’s deputies escort Alton D. Brown into the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse Monday after he was transported along with co-defendant Norman A. Newsome from the Oswego County Jail for their trial. Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged in 2021 with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery. Yerdon pleaded guilty last year  to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years in prison.

 Ken Sturtz photo

PULASKI  — The first day of jury selection in the trial of two Syracuse men accused of murder in a botched robbery ended with seven jurors being seated.

On Monday morning individuals who had been called for jury duty trickled into the front entrance of the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. Then, shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff’s deputies removed the defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, from two unmarked police cars and walked them into the building through a side door.

Recommended for you