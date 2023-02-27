Oswego County sheriff’s deputies escort Alton D. Brown into the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse Monday after he was transported along with co-defendant Norman A. Newsome from the Oswego County Jail for their trial. Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged in 2021 with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery. Yerdon pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years in prison.
PULASKI — The first day of jury selection in the trial of two Syracuse men accused of murder in a botched robbery ended with seven jurors being seated.
On Monday morning individuals who had been called for jury duty trickled into the front entrance of the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski. Then, shortly before 9 a.m., sheriff’s deputies removed the defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, from two unmarked police cars and walked them into the building through a side door.
Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon were charged in 2021 with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Prosecutors have said that the trio traveled from Syracuse to Fulton the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob Russell G. Bardin, an ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s. Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. They discovered Aaron A. Smith and Bardin had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived.
Yerdon, who was in a relationship with Brown, pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years to life in prison.
In the courtroom on Monday, 54 people waited, sipping Dunkin’ coffee, reading books and fidgeting. They sat through two outdated videos about jury duty — one kept freezing and the other included a message from the former chief judge of the state Court of Appeals, who resigned amid scandal last year — and an official swore them in.
Then the defendants, their lawyers, the prosecutors and the judge entered and a clerk spun a bingo-like metal cylinder, plucking out pieces of paper and calling out 12 juror numbers. The first person called happened to be juror No. 1.
When 12 jurors were seated in the jury box, Judge Karen Brandt Brown set about questioning them on a range of issues to determine if there was any reason they could not serve on the jury.
When Brandt Brown finished, Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody asked the jurors questions about their ability to be fair an impartial. He was followed by Brown’s attorney Shaun Chase and Newsome’s attorney Joseph Rodak.
One juror said she works nights, takes medication to stay awake and hadn’t slept in 23 hours. Another said she was receiving medical treatment. A third juror said she had worked as a caseworker and that one of the lawyers, Jean Brown, had represented a family she worked with.
A man said Rodak had represented him in family court years ago but he didn’t believe it would affect his ability to serve on the jury.
A full-time student at SUNY Oswego said he was concerned because he had an exam and two papers due this week and next week.
Another juror said he was about to lose his house and was worried about missing work.
One of the jurors responded to a question by expressing the belief that God is man’s ultimate judge. Another said he had a misdemeanor conviction and a cousin working for the Border Patrol in Texas.
When questioned on their views about drug use and guns, several jurors gave frank answers. One juror said she doesn’t like drug dealers because her daughter was addicted to heroin. Another admitted she would have a difficult time being impartial if gun violence was involved.
“My thing is if some kind of trigger was pulled, you’re guilty,” the woman said. “That’s it.”
Scores of jurors disclosed relationships with law enforcement ranging from casual friendships to close relationships. One woman’s niece’s husband is a corrections officer in Oswego County. A man has a cousin who is a sheriff’s deputy here. One woman said her son-in-law is a police officer in Fulton where the murder occurred. A bus driver in Fulton was asked if his route takes him past the scene of the murder (it doesn’t).
When questioned, all of the jurors said they could put race aside in hearing the case (the defendants are Black).
All but two of the first dozen jurors were excused just before lunch. By the end of the day, another five jurors had been seated.
The rest of the jurors were told to report back this morning. Five more jurors still need to be seated plus alternates before the trial can begin.
