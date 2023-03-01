Alton D. Brown into court Wednesday

An Oswego County sheriff’s deputy escorts  Alton D. Brown into the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse Wednesday after he was transported along with co-defendant Norman A. Newsome from the Oswego County Jail for their trial.

 Steven J. Pallone photo

PULASKI — Lawyers are expected to make opening statements today in the trial of two Syracuse men accused of participating in a botched robbery that left one man dead and another injured.

Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome face charges that include second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery in the first murder trial in Oswego County since 2015.

