PULASKI — Lawyers are expected to make opening statements today in the trial of two Syracuse men accused of participating in a botched robbery that left one man dead and another injured.
Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome face charges that include second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery in the first murder trial in Oswego County since 2015.
It took 2½ days to seat a jury to hear the case. As jurors were questioned, it became clear that many would likely be excused due to health issues, criminal histories and other reasons such as relationships with police officers or attorneys in the case.
Seven jurors were chosen on Monday, the first day of jury selection. But on Tuesday Judge Karen Brandt Brown excused all but three people from the first juror panel and then all 11 from the second panel. That exhausted the initial pool of 54 potential jurors and about 30 more were called in Tuesday afternoon.
Brandt Brown, prosecutors and defense attorneys questioned a new panel of 17 potential jurors. All but three were excused, leaving the jury short one juror. A full jury typically includes 12 jurors and two alternates.
On Wednesday morning, 17 potential jurors were questioned. At one point, after conferring with the attorneys outside the courtroom, Brandt Brown told the panel there were some things that needed to be addressed on the record that the potential jurors shouldn’t be privy to. With that, they were sent out of the courtroom. Shaun Chase, one of Brown’s lawyers, told the judge that sheriff’s deputies were trying evasive maneuvers to avoid the media when transporting the defendants to court.
The Public Safety Building in Oswego houses the jail and county court under one roof, which means deputies can walk defendants to and from court without setting foot outside. But Brown and Newsome’s trial is taking place at the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski.
The courthouse, parts of which are 200 years old, also houses the town of Richland’s offices and a satellite office for the Department of Motor Vehicles. Officials began using the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its larger size and have continued using it for felony trials to avoid tying down the single county courtroom in Oswego.
Deputies have had to drive the defendants 24 miles in separate vehicles from the jail to the courthouse each day. At a pretrial hearing last week, Chase raised concerns about the jury being able to see his client being brought into the courthouse in handcuffs and shackles.
Brandt Brown hasn’t allowed photography in the courtroom and Brown and Newsome have not had to wear restraints in court, though several deputies are always nearby.
After hearing from the defense attorneys, Brandt Brown had the 13 jurors who had already been seated brought into the courtroom. She said it had come to her attention that there was an article in The Palladium-Times that included a photo of one of the defendants. The photo, which appeared in Tuesday’s edition of The Palladium-Times, shows Brown being led into the courthouse in handcuffs and leg restraints.
She asked if any of the jurors had seen the photo in print or online. None of the jurors had, and Brandt Brown reminded them that they couldn’t read any news coverage about the trial while serving as jurors.
Then she sent the jury out and had the pool of potential jurors brought back in. Brandt Brown met with the attorneys outside the courtroom again before returning and excusing all but three from the panel. That left a jury of 16 people, four of whom will serve as alternates.
Brandt Brown read the jury instructions for the trial before dismissing them for the day just before noon. She has previously said court would be cut short on Wednesday because she had to preside over drug court in Oswego.
Authorities have said that Brown, Newsome and Britani E. Yerdon traveled to Fulton on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell G. Bardin, an ex-boyfriend of Yerdon’s.
Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4 at 610 Rochester St. and discovered Bardin and Aaron A. Smith, Bardin’s roommate, had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived. Yerdon, who was in a relationship with Brown, pleaded guilty last year and is serving 23 years to life in prison.
This is the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015 when Steven Szatanek was found guilty of murdering a 17-year-old girl at Brennan’s Beach in Richland in 2014.
