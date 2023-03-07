PULASKI — After 90 minutes of jury instructions on Tuesday afternoon, 12 jurors deposited their phones and smart watches with a court attendant and filed into the jury room.
Judge Karen Brandt Brown called them back into the courtroom after just 15 minutes of deliberations. It was nearing 4 p.m. and she said she was going to send the jurors home.
Jury deliberations will resume today at the Barclay Courthouse in Pulaski in the murder trial of Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome. The trial, which is the first homicide case to go to trial in Oswego County since 2015, began Feb. 27 with jury selection.
Authorities have said that Brown, Newsome and Britani Yerdon traveled to Fulton from Syracuse on the night of Dec. 3, 2021, to rob drugs from Russell Bardin, a local drug dealer. The attempted robbery left Bardin severely wounded and his roommate, Aaron Smith, dead. Yerdon is serving 23 years to life in prison after pleading guilty last year.
Earlier on Tuesday, Brandt Brown addressed several defense motions, including a motion to dismiss all 12 counts of the indictment against each of the defendants.
The defense also asked the judge for circumstantial evidence and missing-witnesses charges for the jury. The missing-witnesses charge concerned Smith’s brother, who was staying on Bardin’s couch the night of the murder. Prosecutors said they had not been able to locate Smith, who is homeless, in more than a year and that he had failed to show for a grand jury appearance in 2022.
Brandt Brown denied all of the defense motions.
During closing arguments, Brown’s lawyer Shaun Chase said the prosecution had presented a compelling case but hadn’t met its burden of beyond reasonable doubt and had presented witnesses that simply weren’t credible or reliable.
He pointed out that Bardin remembered only about 10% of what happened the night of the murder and was highly intoxicated, that the woman who testified driving the defendants to Fulton smoked crack that night and that Smith’s girlfriend hadn’t actually seen anything of substance during the murder.
“At the end of the day, the nature and quality of the evidence is not sufficient to convict someone of murder,” Chase said.
Prosecutors had managed only to demonstrate that Brown was in Oswego County at the time, he said, and they have no direct evidence beyond putting the defendants near the scene.
“Everything else that they’re asking you to convict on, they’re asking you to make an inference on,” Chase said.
He also attacked the credibility of Amanda Squadrito, Smith’s girlfriend, as a witness, bringing up her past with the law and the fact that she had pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a case in which she was accused of subjecting someone under the age of 11 to sexual contact.
“When she’s not endangering the welfare of minors I don’t think she’s splitting the atom,” he said, adding that jurors needed to be skeptical of many of the prosecution’s key witnesses.
He said Squadrito couldn’t even recall, for example, what path she and Smith took home the night of the murder when they left a bar. She gave police five different written statements.
Squadrito, as Smith’s girlfriend and someone eager to help the police, was intentionally or unintentionally filling in gaps in her testimony, Chase said. He pointed out that Squadrito spoke only briefly to Yerdon at a bar the night of the murder but wanted the jury to believe she was able to pick Yerdon’s voice out two hours later in the midst of a chaotic shooting.
Chase also argued that no evidence had placed Brown inside the house where the murder occurred, that police had failed to secure the scene and safeguard important evidence, and that as a drug dealer who was found with $2,000 worth of cocaine on him less than 24 hours after the murder, it simply didn’t make sense that Brown would rob Bardin.
“He has no need to rob a low-level drug dealer,” he said.
Chase said text messages presented by prosecutors between Brown and Yerdon needed to be taken in context, noting that Brown was receiving messages from people waiting to buy drugs around the time of the murder.
“You don’t agree to do a robbery and at the same time leave your customers on the side of the road,” he said. “That doesn’t make sense.”
Chase quoted Sherlock Holmes: Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.
“In this case you have the opposite,” he said.
Joseph Rodak, Newsome’s attorney, said that the prosecution’s witnesses had almost never even mentioned Newsome’s name and that the evidence failed to show Newsome had agreed to participate in a robbery. The mere presence of an individual at a crime scene doesn’t make that person guilty, he said.
Rodak contended that Newsome was in a car with Brown and Yerdon that night but had no other involvement and never even entered the house where the murder occurred. He suggested that rather than a drug robbery, it was more likely that the defendants were waiting near Bardin’s house because of Yerdon.
“I submit to you that the individuals were waiting for Britani Yerdon, who has a history of prostitution, to give her a ride back to Syracuse,” he said.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Mark Moody began his closing argument by placing a giant copy of a text message conversation on an easel in front of the jury.
“The most important text message of Aaron Smith’s life wasn’t sent to him,” he said in a booming voice. “It wasn’t even received by him.”
Rather, it was sent by Yerdon, warning Brown that Smith and his girlfriend were on their way home. Moody then went through the text messages line by line.
In the text messages, prosecutors have alleged, Yerdon shares her location with Brown so he and Newsome can find her. She also tells him how many people are in the house, when to come in, to use the porch and that Bardin’s “people” are close to the house. Prosecutors have said that Smith and his girlfriend walked into the house and Smith was shot.
When the text messages are combined with Bardin’s testimony putting Yerdon in the house, Smith’s girlfriend putting two men on the porch just beforehand, and the driver of the suspect vehicle putting the defendants near the scene, Moody said his job was done.
“I submit to you that I could stop right there and you could convict,” he said before going over the highlights of the 27 witnesses and 76 exhibits the prosecution had presented.
The evidence he mentioned included the gun used to kill Smith, which was recovered from Yerdon’s bedroom in Brown’s uncle’s house in Syracuse, and video from security cameras that he said showed the defendants following Bardin before the murder. He went on to dispute claims made by the defense before arguing that who pulled the trigger that night isn’t important.
“I don’t care who pulled the trigger, they’re all guilty of felony murder,” he said. “As my grandfather would say, ‘In for a penny, in for a pound.’”
