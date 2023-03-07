Defendents into court

Defendants Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome (face covered by papers) arrive Tuesday at the courthouse in Pulaski.  

 Ken Sturtz photo

PULASKI — After 90 minutes of jury instructions on Tuesday afternoon, 12 jurors deposited their phones and smart watches with a court attendant and filed into the jury room.

Judge Karen Brandt Brown called them back into the courtroom after just 15 minutes of deliberations. It was nearing 4 p.m. and she said she was going to send the jurors home.

