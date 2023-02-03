OSWEGO — Mark Moody wants to be Oswego County’s next district attorney, but one of his main selling points — that he’s already the county’s chief assistant district attorney — is proving to be a significant liability.
Moody is the lead prosecutor in a murder case that’s headed for trial in late February, the same time that he would need to be collecting signatures on designating petitions to run for DA.
Norman A. Newsome and Alton D. Brown are accused of participating in an attempted robbery in Fulton in 2021 that left one man dead and another critically injured. Jury selection in their trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27. Candidates can’t begin collecting the necessary 1,000 petition signatures until Feb. 28. They must be filed in early April for the June 27 primary.
Moody said the trial date was set before he knew he would be running for DA and it wouldn’t be feasible or fair to try to reschedule the trial. Assistant District Attorney Courtney Venditte is sitting second chair on the case.
“Obviously, I’m more concerned about the trial than I am about getting elected because there’s a family that needs justice,” he said, adding that the timing was unfortunate. “It would draw time away from my ability to get petitions.”
Moody and attorney Anthony DiMartino have crisscrossed the county in recent weeks meeting with the members of town and city Republican committees to seek their endorsements ahead of the Oswego County Republican Committee’s endorsement meeting on Feb. 16. Receiving the county party’s endorsement comes with many advantages, one of the biggest being that it unlocks a network of volunteers to help with the tedious process of collecting petitions.
Moody has yet to receive any endorsements while DiMartino has collected a string of committee endorsements, including from the powerful Hastings and Oswego city Republican committees.
Meeting with the committees in the evening has itself proven a challenge for Moody, who said he has been working close to 80 hours a week as he prepares for the trial. He and DiMartino met with three more committees in the last week alone.
“For the last couple of weeks, I’ve been working basically seven days a week,” Moody said. “I’d leave the office, go to the committee meetings, and then afterward go back to the office or work from home.”
The upcoming murder trial is complicated because there are two co-defendants and a significant amount of evidence to sort through and prepare; police, for example, executed search warrants at three locations during their investigation.
Bill Fitzpatrick, the longtime Onondaga County DA, was Moody’s boss for a decade. He said the fact that the murder trial overlaps with the period to obtain petitions is a “double-edged sword” for Moody.
“He gets the publicity of trying a murder case, but he also has the difficulty of supervising the signature process,” he said.
The preparation involved in a murder case can be grueling. Fitzpatrick said that as the trial gets closer, Moody, who he called a hard worker, would likely be putting in 16- or 17-hour days. And once a murder trial begins, it monopolizes a prosecutor’s time and focus.
“When you’re in trial on a murder case, it’s 24/7,” Fitzpatrick said. “You live and breathe the case until the jury reaches a verdict; it’s not like he can go knock on doors after court each day.”
Canvassing for support and petitions is a tremendous amount of work under any circumstance, said Allison Rank, a political science professor at SUNY Oswego. Doing so after a murder trial would be even more taxing, she said.
“It’s a pretty gutting experience to prosecute a murder case, emotionally tough and draining,” she said. “To then jump from that to a very intense experience running a petitioning drive where you’re fighting just to get through the primary, I could see why that’s unappealing.”
Moody said he hasn’t decided whether he will attempt to force a primary if he doesn’t receive the county Republican committee’s endorsement.
In Oswego County, where Republicans have a nearly 2-to-1 voter enrollment advantage over Democrats, the county party’s support has traditionally allowed candidates to easily get on the ballot and sail to victory on Election Day.
Fitzpatrick, who is running for a ninth term this year, said that getting petition signatures is such a painstaking, tedious process that he’s always relied on a team to collect the necessary signatures.
“It’s not normally the candidate that usually goes out and gets the signatures,” he said.
Without the support of a political party, getting the necessary signatures would be much harder, although some local candidates for countywide office have successfully run in primaries without institutional support, including Sheriff Don Hilton and former County Court Judge Walter Hafner.
“To do the work to get on the ballot is one thing,” Rank said. “Doing it in a competitive race where you’re not endorsed is where it’s tough.”
It’s still possible to run an essentially one-man campaign for local office, but it would be an uphill battle, Rank said. In some ways though, she said it is more feasible than in the past, particularly if a candidate can leverage a social media campaign to reach certain voters.
“If someone wants to hit every door or cobble together the right messaging in combination with a good ground game, you could do it,” she said. “But I think it would be incredibly challenging.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.