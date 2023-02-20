FULTON — Two men going on trial for murder next week could only recently review the evidence against them because a judge’s protective order denied them access.
Prosecutors considered the risk that the defendants, Alton D. Brown and Norman A. Newsome, would try to intimidate witnesses and destroy evidence great enough that they requested a protective order preventing them from having direct access to the evidence.
Judge Karen Brandt Brown granted the request and restricted all discovery material to the defendants’ respective attorneys until 14 days before the trial. She specifically ordered the defendants’ lawyers not to give them witness names or identifying information.
In 2021, Brown and Newsome were charged, along with Britani E. Yerdon, with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
Police responded to a shooting early on Dec. 4, 2021, at a house at 610 Rochester St. in Fulton. They discovered Aaron A. Smith and Russell G. Bardin, both 41, had been shot. Smith later died; Bardin survived. Authorities have said the murder resulted from a botched robbery.
Yerdon pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder and is serving 23 years to life, but Brown and Newsome are headed for trial on Monday.
In a court filing, prosecutors said Brown and Newsome are convicted felons. Newsome has a prior felony conviction of first-degree robbery, for which he was sentenced to eight years in prison.
He also has a felony conviction in Cleveland, Ohio, for attempted escape. Brown has six prior felony convictions, in addition to pending drug charges in Onondaga County.
State troopers arrested Newsome in Salt Point, NY, about 10 miles northeast of Poughkeepsie.
Prosecutors said that after becoming aware that he was wanted for murder, Newsome fled the area with the help of his wife, Melissa. She drove 200 miles from Duchess County to Syracuse and brought Newsome back with her. He is accused of trying to hide out with his wife’s help, staying in a hotel and at his wife’s bother’s residence.
While leaving Syracuse, Newsome is accused of throwing his cellphone on the side of Interstate 81 southbound to thwart any pursuers and destroy evidence. The phone was later recovered from the shoulder of the highway before he was arrested.
State troopers said they found Brown leaving his home on Helen Street in Syracuse and saw him going to his uncle’s house at 102 Mooney Ave. He was pulled over after leaving the house and found with 42 grams of cocaine, police said.
Yerdon was arrested a day later at 102 Mooney Ave., where police said they found a 9mm pistol that ballistics later showed was used to shoot Smith and Bardin.
Prosecutors said that both Newsome and Brown expressed concerns during recorded phone calls from jail about witnesses snitching on them.
In a different call to his uncle on Dec. 6, 2021, Brown asked if the police had found anything during their search of 102 Mooney Ave. His uncle said, “Zero, I know what you’re talking about, I took care of it.”
During a Dec. 9, 2021, call, Brown asked his father to tell Brown’s wife to get rid of the bullets at their house. Two days later, he asked his father to get his personal possessions from the jail and destroy his sneakers that were being held with his jail property.
Prosecutors said that during a call from jail on the day after Christmas, Brown told someone named Dennis that “Juvee(sic) is a bitch, [and] he got me in here.” Juvie is Newsome’s nickname, prosecutors said.
Brown and Newsome’s trial is set to begin on Monday in Pulaski with jury selection.
