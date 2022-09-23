Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 11th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
As the founder of its much admired Industrial Arts Department, Joseph C. Park held a special place in the hearts and memories of generations of Oswego Normal School students. Under his careful guidance for almost 40 years, the program grew to national prominence.
Joseph Charles Park’s life began on a farm in Big Flats, New York. The son of Charles M. Park and Antoinette O. Paddock, he was born on Nov. 25, 1872. He attended local schools before enrolling in Elmira Free Academy and Dundee Preparatory School.
After spending a year at Oswego Normal School where he completed the English Course, Park was engaged to teach at District No. 9 School in Big Flats. The American Baptist Home Missionary Society hired him in 1896 to be the principal of Cherokee Baptist Academy at Tahlequah, Indian Territory (Oklahoma). The academy was located on a 160-acre farm and Park’s responsibilities included running the school, having charge of the boarding department, teaching physics, and working the farm. He held this position for five years.
Park returned to Oswego in 1901 and graduated from the Normal School in June 1902. He was then appointed to head the school’s Manual Arts Department in place of Richard K. Piez. A law passed in 1888 had made it possible to raise taxes for courses in manual training and the Oswego Normal School became the first teacher training institution in the United States to prepare teachers legally in this field.
Park inherited a department housed in one room containing very little equipment and immediately set about expanding the curriculum and the laboratories to attract more students. He organized a series of courses in manual training which required 300 clock hours for certification. He reportedly did all the teaching himself with the help of student assistants during the program’s formative years. The term “manual training” became “industrial arts.” By 1914, the program had expanded to a two-year course and 208 students had graduated with an industrial arts degree. A three-year curriculum was developed and eventually replaced by a four-year program: “By 1940, Oswego had one of the best programs for industrial arts in the country as its graduates were wanted all over the country.”
Park, however, was not satisfied with teaching only during the academic year. From 1912-1916 he taught summer courses in the University of Illinois-Urbana. In 1917, he taught summer classes at the University of Missouri. He also held summer sessions in Oswego.
Along the way, he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Syracuse University. He took courses at Cornell, Sibley College, and L. C. Smith College of Mechanical Engineering. In recognition of his many achievements, Alfred University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 1932.
During World War I, Park was the director of the Student Army Training Corps at the Normal School. He reportedly trained 400 students for trade services, and with a federal contract also trained 1,000 soldiers for similar occupations.
In demand as a speaker, Park presented papers at numerous conventions. He was the editor of The Vocationalist, a publication issued quarterly by the Industrial Arts Department. So impressed was Byron Seamons, editor of the Pulaski Democrat, by an article Park wrote for The Vocationalist in 1924 that he wrote an editorial about it, quoting him: “What shall we do with the ten million boys and the ten million girls registered in the schools of our country? Teach the mass of growing manhood and womanhood how to live and how to serve, and, instead of the thorn of illiteracy shall come up the fir tree of intelligence, and instead of the brier of crime shall come up the tree of righteousness.”
Park frequently advised about public school vocational programs. One such advisement occurred in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in 1912 where he was asked “to make an expert inspection of the conditions in Elizabeth and to map out a suitable course of manual training.” At the end of his tour, Park stated: “In our present circumstances as a nation, we cannot compete with European manufactures, owing to a lack of competent training among industrial lines in the school, shops and factories of our country. Manufacturers everywhere are demanding skilled and intelligent help. The unemployed and untrained demand from the public school system training which will help them to earn a living as well as a training which will fit them to become good American citizens. “
He spent several months in the Near East in 1927 as a school inspector for the Near East Relief Association. Upon his return, he spoke at a luncheon hosted by the organization at which he detailed his observations and recommendations for improvement. He stressed that the region’s greatest need was adequate education, particularly in the trades.
Among the books Park authored was his well-known “Educational Woodworking for School and Home” (1908). He also wrote “Who’s Who in Practical Arts and Vocational Education in New York State” (1940).
Joseph married Nettie Eliza Matteson on Aug. 2, 1895 before traveling to the Baptist Academy. For a year, Nettie, also a teacher, took charge of the dormitories. She was the mother of four children.
The Park family worshipped in Oswego’s West Baptist Church and in 1908, Joseph Park was the assistant superintendent of the Sunday School. He was frequently asked to speak at other churches. In April 1938, he delivered a speech at the Skaneateles Methodist Episcopal Church entitled “From Bethlehem to Calvary.”
The exact date when Park was raised a Master Mason in Aeonian Lodge No. 679 is unknown but it was probably shortly after settling in Oswego. He served as worshipful master in 1909 and remained an active member. In March 1932, he delivered a speech for fellow Masons on George Washington as “a citizen and a great leader” which “received much favorable comment from members and friends.”
In 1939, Park retired as head of the Industrial Arts Department. He had already been honored in 1932 when a new industrial arts facility was named for him. Upon his retirement, a student loan program was established in his honor. He received the 1940 Medallion “for outstanding service in vocational and practical arts education.”
Joseph and Nettie lived out their retirement in Wellsville, New York. Nettie deserves a special mention. When she arrived in Oswego, three Masonic lodges were thriving but there was no Eastern Star chapter for Masons’ female relatives. Nettie, with the assistance and cooperation of 26 Masonic wives and six Masons, organized Lake City Chapter No. 352 Order of the Eastern Star which was chartered on June 2, 1905. She served as worthy matron in 1906 and 1907. Although nominated for a third term, she declined. She was appointed the chapter’s first district deputy grand matron for 1908. Nettie died in a freak automobile accident on Sept. 11, 1952.
Park died in Wellsville on December 9, 1956. He and Nettie are buried in Riverside Cemetery.
