Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 11th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

As the founder of its much admired Industrial Arts Department, Joseph C. Park held a special place in the hearts and memories of generations of Oswego Normal School students. Under his careful guidance for almost 40 years, the program grew to national prominence.

