SYRACUSE — A Palermo woman facing murder charges in the death of her disabled son has admitted to stealing his disability checks after he died.
Lisa Waldron, 44, pleaded guilty on Friday in federal court to 11 counts of theft of government property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
A federal grand jury indicted her last year on those 11 counts and 14 counts of Supplemental Security Income fraud. From January 2020 to April 2021, Waldron was accused of misusing Social Security benefits intended for her son, 17-year-old Jordan Brooks, and stealing his benefits after his death, totaling more than $13,000.
Prosecutors said the thefts occurred while Waldron was acting as Brooks’ representative payee. That person receives Social Security benefits on another person’s behalf and is required to ensure the benefits are used only to support the beneficiary.
The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
As part of her plea, Waldron admitted that after Brooks died on May 9, 2021, she continued receiving his benefits instead of properly notifying the Social Security Administration. She used the money to pay her own personal expenses until the government independently discovered the issue and terminated Brooks’ benefits.
Brooks, who had cerebral palsy, died of sepsis and malnutrition. He weighed just 55 pounds, the average weight of a child half his age. Investigators found that Brooks had numerous open and bleeding sores on his body as well as an exposed tailbone and a hip implant that was visible through his skin.
A report by the state Office of Children and Family Services accused the Oswego County Department of Social Services of mishandling reports of abuse and neglect, failing to follow through on many of the allegations against Brooks’ parents.
Waldron and her husband, Anthony Waldron, were arrested in March 2022 on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person. They were further charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in July and have been free on bail since.
A judge recently ruled that the couple will be tried separately. Lisa Waldron’s trial is scheduled to begin July 31. Anthony Waldron is set to go on trial on Oct. 23.
On the federal charges, Lisa Waldron faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. As part of her plea, she has agreed to pay full restitution. She is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Aug. 22.
Lisa Waldron’s attorney, Joseph Rodak, did not immediately return a phone message Friday.
