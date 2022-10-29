John S. Parsons Jr

John S. Parsons Jr. was a successful businessman in Oswego City as well as a savvy, shrewd local and state politician.

 Photo provided by the Oswego County Historical Society

Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of Samuel and Elizabeth Parsons. At the age of 12, he went to sea as an apprentice and for the next 20 years he traveled all over the world, finding adventure and danger in faraway places.

Recommended for you