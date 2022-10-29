Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 16th part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
John S. Parsons Sr. was born on Oct. 7, 1831, in Yarmouth, England, the son of Samuel and Elizabeth Parsons. At the age of 12, he went to sea as an apprentice and for the next 20 years he traveled all over the world, finding adventure and danger in faraway places.
Parsons reportedly enjoyed reminiscing about his seagoing days. His first ship assignment was aboard the Vivid, which took him to Alexandria, Egypt. In succeeding years he visited Turkey, Malta, Greece and Russia. He later served on a British government survey boat where he assisted with surveying the coastline of Labuan, an island off the coast of Borneo. A seafaring life could be dangerous as Parsons discovered in 1849 when he was a member of the party which subdued a band of Malaysian pirates.
Parsons resorted to several aliases during his time at sea since he was prone to “jumping ship” if a better position presented itself. Thus he became John Wilson and Albert H. Ellis. In 1851 at Liverpool, England, he signed onto the schooner Eliza Ann bound for Montreal, Canada. From there he found employment on the brig Minnesota whose home port was Chicago. He found lake sailing preferable to the sea and never looked back.
On July 4, 1851, aboard the Excelsior, Parsons sailed into Oswego harbor. By autumn, he had decided Oswego would be his home. The list of his ships is too long to name here but over the next few years, he served aboard the Roscuis, Odd Fellow, and Morgan. His first assignment as captain was on the schooner Henry Clay. He also captained the schooners Patrick Henry and Osprey. His last command occurred in 1869 when he was the captain of the Theodore Perry.
Parsons lost his share of ships during his long career, among them the Euphrates and the Crooks. One loss in particular was undoubtedly very painful. On Sept. 7, 1858, the Auspria, under his command, crashed into the pier in Oswego Harbor, killing his wife Margaret and their daughter, Ada Elizabeth Jane, only three days short of her first birthday.
By 1870, Parsons had abandoned commercial sailing but not his love of the lake. He enjoyed yachting and was considered “the father of the yachting spirit which was inaugurated on Lake Ontario by prominent residents here.” He built the yacht Sappho, later renamed Vixen, in 1875. Two years later he built The Idler described as “the speediest craft on the lake.”
From 1870-1881, Parsons was the superintendent of the D. L. & W. Coal Company’s shipping trestle in Oswego. He was appointed an inspector of the new government breakwater in Oswego harbor in 1882. In the next several years he was a harbor inspector in Buffalo, Charlotte and New York City. Appointed an excise commissioner by Mayor Moses Prouse Neal in 1875, he held that position for six years. In 1891 he was appointed a customs inspector. In 1900 he claimed to be a real estate agent.
A loyal Republican, Parsons was elected to the Common Council in 1874. He was a member of Frontier City Lodge No. 422 F & A M but when he was raised a Master Mason is unknown. Upon his death it was said that he was among the lodge’s oldest members. The Parsons worshipped in the First Methodist Church in Oswego City.
On Jan. 4, 1860, John Parsons married Eliza Ann McAuley, the daughter of Frances Igoe and Captain John McAuley, who drowned in the Oswego River on Nov. 13, 1857. John and Eliza were the parents of five daughters and a son, John Jr.
John Parsons, Jr. was born on Dec. 25, 1864. He was to enjoy a long and varied career as a businessman and politician in Oswego County.
At the age of 17 the younger Parsons went to work for Daniel Lyons in his ship chandlery on Water Street. After Lyons retired, John took over the operation, selling all sorts of supplies necessary for lake sailing, such as paint, varnish, and oil. He was once described as a “shrewd observer of the passing parade who was equally at home in his Oswego ship chandler’s shop or the Executive Chambers of the State Capitol.”
His interest in local politics began early. He was elected First Ward alderman in 1888 when only 23 years old and was considered the youngest man ever to have held that office. His victory was also significant since that ward was a stronghold of the Democratic Party. He was appointed a police and fire commissioner in 1896 and in 1898 was elected county clerk. In 1910, Parsons was appointed customs collector for the Port of Oswego. He served as the state’s executive auditor from 1918-1921. His next appointment was as chief New York State Prohibition enforcement officer for northern New York. He was a member of the Oswego County Republican Committee for 51 years and was the group’s long-time treasurer.
Like his father, John Jr. was a member of Frontier City Lodge. Upon his death it was reported that he had been a member for 30 years. He held several offices, including treasurer. He was also a member of the Oswego Chamber of Commerce and the Odd Fellows.
On Feb. 11, 1902 John married Cora M. Capron in Ilion, NY. The couple had no children.
John Sr. and Eliza celebrated their golden wedding anniversary in 1910. Two years later, on Jan. 20, 1912 John died. An obituary noted that Frontier City Lodge’s flag was at half staff that day out of respect for him. Eliza died on Feb. 17, 1924, and was buried next to her husband in Riverside Cemetery.
John Jr. died in Oswego on May 4, 1940. An obituary described him as “a prominent figure in State politics” but also noted, he “enjoyed a wide friendship outside the ranks of the politicians. He had operated a ship supply business in Oswego for many years and hundreds of men connected with Great Lakes’ shipping knew him personally as plain John.” Cora died on March 15, 1955, and was buried with John in Armory Hill Cemetery in Ilion.
