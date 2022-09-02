Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.

John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan and Mary Kelly. When the family immigrated to the United States John could have no idea of the legacy he would leave to Oswego City in the form of many of its public buildings.  

Recommended for you