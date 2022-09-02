Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the eighth part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
John F. Ratigan was born in May 1828 in Longford, Ireland, the son of Thomas Ratigan and Mary Kelly. When the family immigrated to the United States John could have no idea of the legacy he would leave to Oswego City in the form of many of its public buildings.
Ratigan first came to prominence in 1859 when his firm, Ratigan & Smith, was contracted by the Board of Supervisors to build a new courthouse on the site of the previous building on the city’s east side. According to Crisfield Johnson’s “History of Oswego County, NY,” the new structure was built of Onondaga limestone at a cost of $29,390.
The young man’s budding career came to a sudden halt in April 1861 when the Civil War erupted. On May 17, he enlisted in the 24th Regiment as a first lieutenant in Company C. An advertisement in the Oswego Commercial Times in September 1861 revealed that Lieutenant Ratigan was in the city employed as a regimental recruiter.
The 24th Regiment, Oswego’s first of five, was a two-year outfit. During those years the men were engaged in some of the war’s most famous battles, such as Second Bull Run, Antietam, Fredericksburg, and Chancellorsville. Ratigan’s entry in the 24th Muster Roll reveals he was wounded at Bull Run in August 1862. On Sept. 16 he was wounded at Antietam, the bloodiest battle of the war, a date he recalled in September 1888 while he was building a new Lutheran Church in Oswego: “Although I am short of stone I would rather be here than where I was twenty-six years ago yesterday at Antietam.” It was Ratigan who assisted Captain John D. O’Brian from the field after the latter had been shot in the knee, necessitating amputation of the leg. By the time he mustered out, Ratigan had risen to the rank of captain.
The survivors of the 24th Regiment mustered out at Elmira, New York, on May 29, 1863, and returned to civilian life. Ratigan resumed his contracting business in a firm called Ratigan & Culkin.
One of his most celebrated buildings was the new city hall, erected in 1869-71 and described by Crisfield Johnson as “an imposing structure (which) constitutes one of the finest architectural monuments in the city.” On June 21, 1870, John H. Anthon, grand master of New York Masons, presided over the laying of the cornerstone. On the lid of the box were inscribed the names of city officials, Masonic dignitaries, and contractors, of whom one was John Ratigan. Work progressed so swiftly that by early June 1871 all the city offices had moved into the new facility.
Ratigan’s firm was contracted in 1871 to do the masonry for a new Oswego City Savings Bank. When the Guimeraes monument arrived in pieces in 1877, Ratigan & Culkin were selected to set it up in Riverside Cemetery. According to an article in the Oswego Daily Palladium on Sept. 27, 1877, the firm had only a photograph taken in Lisbon, Portugal to guide their efforts. Additionally the company set the coping around the plot, which the reporter called “one of the finest pieces of work of the kind ever done in this part of the country, and it is highly creditable to Messrs. Ratigan & Culkin.”
Ratigan won the contract for a new sash and blind company in 1878. He built Miner’s Grocery Store on East First Street in 1882.
Other contracting endeavors took Ratigan to different parts of the state. In 1882, while working for the Midland Railroad in Liberty Falls, New York, Ratigan was injured in a 12-foot fall from a platform.
John Ratigan was appointed Oswego Canal inspector in 1887, a choice, according to the Oswego Daily Palladium, deemed “an excellent one.”
Ratigan’s building career lasted almost his entire adult life. He supervised the masonry done on the new school building on West Oneida Street in 1896. In 1905, Ratigan & Culkin built Ontario Telephone Company’s new exchange on West Bridge and Second Street.
Despite his heavy workload, Ratigan found time for other endeavors. He never quite abandoned the military. In January 1865, Gov. Reuben Fenton authorized him to raise a company for the 193rd Regiment. Before the Civil War he had been a member of the 48th Militia, frequently known as the Old Oswego Guard. After mustering out he became captain of Co. G, 48th Regiment, 24th Brigade, NYSNG. At one time he was a serious candidate for brigade colonel.
He was active in veterans’ organizations, notably the 24th Regiment Reunion Association. In 1890, he was elected first vice president. When the regiment held its reunion in 1902, Ratigan was elected honorary president. He was also a member of the Oswego County Veterans’ Association.
A strong supporter of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR), Ratigan was a member of Oswego’s first post, Rensselaer Bailey No. 19. When that post failed, he joined the newly formed Robert Oliver Jr. Post No. 65, which ultimately became John D. O’Brian Post No. 65, one of the largest in Oswego County.
Ratigan was no stranger to local politics. As a Democrat in a largely Republican county, he had little opportunity for public office. Nevertheless, he was elected city alderman for 1869 and 1870. He was long involved in Democratic caucuses and conventions. The local newspapers frequently carried stories about the shenanigans, real and perceived, of the city’s Democrats. Ratigan squared off against Galen Ouderkirk in July 1878 over a bid to run for a state assembly seat. In 1879, he was hauled into court over an accusation that he had coerced his laborers to vote for a Democrat. Dissatisfied with current party leaders, Ratigan was a founding member and director of a new Democratic Club in 1886. He and Charles N. Bulger, fellow Democrat and city recorder, clashed over Ratigan’s desire to be named as superintendent of repairs on the Oswego Canal in 1890.
Ratigan had other interests. He was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on Jan. 19, 1866, and was junior warden in 1870. He was also a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. In 1877 he was standard bearer for Commandery.
As an Irishman, Ratigan was interested in his native country’s struggle for freedom from English rule. He was a member of the Oswego Land League, formed in December 1880, whose aim was financial support of Irish efforts to form an independent country. He was also active in the Saint Patrick Society, which annually planned and sponsored the festivities surrounding St. Patrick’s Day in Oswego.
John Ratigan was named a director of the reorganized Oswego City Savings Bank in 1879 and at the time of his death in 1906, only he remained of the original group.
The Ratigan family worshipped in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church on Oswego’s east side. John and Catherine, married in 1847, were the parents of nine children, only four of whom were living in 1900.
Catherine died on May 20, 1903 after battling pneumonia for 10 days.
John Ratigan’s death on March 7, 1906 resulted from a severe stroke. The local newspapers carried numerous obituaries in which he was lauded for his many civic contributions, particularly in the field of construction. He and Catherine are buried in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Oswego.
