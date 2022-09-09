Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the ninthpart of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way.
Captain John E. Blackburn spent much of his adult life on the water, as a lake sailor and captain, member of the U.S. Navy, and the first keeper of the Oswego Life Saving Station. On the water was where his life would end.
Born on June 15, 1831, in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, Blackburn was the son of John Blackburn and Martha Neilson. His father died at sea in 1847 while the family was sailing to Canada aboard the Leander.
According to the late city historian Anthony Slosek, while residing in Canada the Blackburn brothers, John and Robert, “were pilots between Montreal to Toronto, gaining knowledge about Lake Ontario.”
Martha, John, and Robert were enumerated in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, in 1851. When John arrived in Oswego is unknown. He married Susan Goble Herring in 1855 and by 1860 was the father of four-year-old William. He was also the stepfather of Robert G. Herring and Sarah Herring, both of whom took his surname.
In November 1864, Blackburn enlisted in the US Navy, serving until December 1865 aboard the USS Vanderbilt and the USS Albatross, both of which were engaged in the southern blockade of the Confederacy.
Upon returning to Oswego he resumed his career as a lake sailor. Among the ships Blackburn was known to captain were the schooners Westside, J. E. Kilmore, and Dan Lyons, as well as the tug Eliza J. Redford.
John Blackburn is most noted for his work as the first keeper of the Oswego Life Saving Station. In 1874, Congress passed a law establishing life saving stations in the eastern section of the United States and in 1876, Station No. 3 was built in Oswego. Blackburn was named its keeper on Sept. 6, 1877.
The posting extended approximately from April through December to correspond with the shipping season. Crew members were paid. Contemporary newspaper accounts related how Blackburn and his crew gave exhibitions of their techniques to tourists and visiting dignitaries. One such demonstration occurred when a Sunday School class from Pulaski visited Oswego: “The crew very kindly consented to give an exhibition drill [which] was witnessed by nearly all of the excursionists with the greatest pleasure and interest. The drill with the self-bailing and self-righting life-boat was especially noteworthy.”
By all accounts, Blackburn was a strict disciplinarian who kept his crew in excellent physical condition with constant practice. The men had ample opportunity to employ their skills in open water. Throughout the 1870s and the 1880s, as reported in the local newspapers, they were constantly called upon to save crews from vessels wrecked along the Lake Ontario’s shoreline or in Oswego Harbor, among which were the George B. Sloan, the Speedwell, and the D. M. Foster.
A report Blackburn submitted in November 1883 concerning the schooners Vision and George C. Finney demonstrated his crew’s everyday heroism. Both ships had been wrecked on Ford’s Shoals six miles west of Oswego: “We are all having a very busy time, having had two wrecks within 48 hours. I made an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the crew of the Finney with the surf boat, but the surf boat swamped and capsized and came very near drowning all hands of us. We had to abandon the boat and swim for the shore supported by our life-jackets. Those that reached the shore first were assisted to get out by George Clement and a few others who had gathered on the beach, by means of ropes and poles. One of the crew, Nelson, was nearly drowned. After getting ashore we got a team, returned to the station, launched the English life-boat, and as three of our crew were exhausted, accepted three volunteers in their places and started for the wreck in tow of the tug Morey. It was snowing so hard that it was a difficult matter to find the wreck. We finally reached her and took off the exhausted crew without great difficulty and [were] towed back to the station, a pretty well used-up life-boat’s crew.”
Although not a seeker of political office, John Blackburn was nevertheless a politician. In March 1877, he was named harbor master. Erroneously described as a Democrat in a local newspaper, Blackburn let it be known that although the Democrats had chosen him he was “Republican, true blue.”
The following year his duties increased as he was named inspector of customs for Lake Ontario.
Blackburn’s career as the keeper of the life saving station ended in 1889. In April 1886, he had permanently damaged his right eye when the Lyle gun, used to shoot a rescue rope from shore to ship, prematurely fired, sending priming into his face. In November 1889, he failed a physical examination on account of impaired vision. He was removed from his position and replaced by Captain William Chapman.
He had other endeavors to keep him occupied. One was a large boathouse constructed in 1878 which floated in the Oswego River and was designed to accommodate 30-35 rowboats. According to the Oswego Daily Times, “It will supply a want long felt by owners of row boats.” He also owned a toboggan slide and a bath house.
John Blackburn was raised a Master Mason in Oswego Lodge No. 127 on April 19, 1866. He was also a member of Lake Ontario Chapter No. 165 Royal Arch Masons and of Lake Ontario Commandery No. 32, Knights Templar. The Blackburn family worshipped in Christ (Episcopal) Church.
Blackburn’s tragic end occurred, ironically, on Lake Ontario. Former Sen. George B. Sloan commissioned him to take his steam yacht, Gitana, to Alexandria Bay for a cruise through the Thousand Islands. The yacht departed Oswego early on June 6, 1895, but never arrived at its destination. A fierce gale blew up and the vessel foundered near Tibbetts Point, Cape Vincent, New York, where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River. All hands were lost. Although a thorough search of the area was made and several items recovered, Blackburn’s body was not retrieved until Aug. 5 when it was located floating in the water a mile and a half from Tibbetts Point. His watch had stopped at 11:16 which was determined to be the time he went overboard and subsequently drowned.
Oswego Lodge Masons attended Blackburn’s funeral, held on Aug. 7, as a group. After the service in Christ Church, his body was escorted to Riverside Cemetery for burial. His bearers included four lake captains.
Barely a month later, on Sept. 5, Blackburn’s wife, Susan, died, apparently of a broken heart. According to an obituary published in the Syracuse Evening Herald she “never rallied from the shock that the sad event gave her.” She was buried beside her husband in Riverside Cemetery.
