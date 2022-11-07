FULTON — Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia Trio took people on a century-long jazz journey on Friday at a special event presented by the Friends of History in Fulton at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.
The dinner and performance served as a fundraiser for the Friends of History to help maintain the Pratt House Museum.
Cortini, on drums, was joined by vocalist Vanessa Vacanti, Matt Vacanti on bass, and Dave Solazzo on piano.
Their splendid selections were supplemented by discussion of the history of jazz, which Cortini noted is “an original American art form.”
The performance was done chronologically to present a brief history of jazz, which had its roots in New Orleans and the Deep South.
The group began with a song by Bessie Smith, one of the most popular blues singers of all time, earning her the moniker of “Empress of the Blues.”
Next came the Big Band Era of the 1930s and the popularity of orchestras led by Tommy Dorsey, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, and others. To demonstrate a song from that era, the Jazz Mafia played Duke Ellington’s composition, “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing).”
Cortini said that during that era, band members challenged one another to outdo their own improvisations.
“We’re up here to make each other sound good,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it. It makes it a lot of fun.”
Vanessa Vacanti, a rising star jazz vocalist in the region, then sang Billie Holliday’s version of “Pennies From Heaven.” In the 1930s, Holliday was one of the most prominent vocalists. Her vocal stylings drew inspiration from instrumentalists.
That led into the Bebop Era of the 1940s. Cortini explained that World War II put an end to the Big Band Era, and now things were more focused on the musicians and their virtuosity. The Jazz Mafia performed Duke Ellington’s “A Night in Tunisia” and Charlie Parker’s version of “How High the Moon” as examples.
The crowd of nearly 100 at Tavern on the Lock applauded enthusiastically in response to each number by the performers.
Next came the 1950s, and Miles Davis and Ella Fitzgerald were among the biggest names in jazz. Known as the “First Lady of Song,” Fitzgerald captivated audiences with her phrasing and her scat singing technique. The Jazz Mafia played a Fitzgerald song, “Misty,” with Vanessa Vacanti providing wonderful vocals.
The ‘60s and ‘70s marked the Fusion Era, with elements of rock ‘n roll mixing in with jazz, the Jazz Mafia explained. George Benson even brought some rhythm and blues into the mix, and his song “Everything Must Change” was played.
That led to the modern era, with artists such as Esperanza Spalding and Oscar Peterson putting their own spin on things. The Jazz Mafia performed Spalding’s “I Know You Know” to demonstrate the modern style.
The audience got its jazz education in the most enjoyable way possible, grooving to the sounds of the Jazz Mafia Trio.
