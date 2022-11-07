Cortini and the Jazz Mafio Trio

Joe Cortini (on drums) performs with the Jazz Mafia Trio, consisting of, from left, Vanessa Vacanti, Matt Vacanti and Dave Solazzo. The group performed at Tavern on the Lock on Friday.

 Mike LeBoeuf photo

FULTON — Joe Cortini and his Jazz Mafia Trio took people on a century-long jazz journey on Friday at a special event presented by the Friends of History in Fulton at Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.

The dinner and performance served as a fundraiser for the Friends of History to help maintain the Pratt House Museum.

Recommended for you