Jennifer Knapp

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — Jennifer L. Knapp has been named dean of the School of Communication, Media and the Arts (SCMA) at SUNY Oswego, effective March 30, 2023. 

Knapp is no stranger to SUNY Oswego’s academic community and is uniquely positioned to lead the SCMA and its more than 1,500 undergraduate and graduate students, and nearly 100 full-time faculty.

